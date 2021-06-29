Huma Qureshi looks like a million bucks in sequinned mini dress for photoshoot

Actor Huma Qureshi is taking the internet by storm with her latest shimmery avatar. The actor has quite a versatile wardrobe that includes everything, from peppy loungewear to quirky athleisure, jaw-dropping date looks and a lot more. Her recent pictures are a testimony to this statement.

Huma recently slipped into an embellished gold dress for a photoshoot and looked absolutely stunning. The pictures were shared on Instagram by Huma’s stylists Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar. The glamorous attire is from a luxury prêt couture label called Nirmooha by designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia.

The 34-year-old looked like a million bucks in the ensemble and slayed the photoshoot. She chose a mini dress featuring a plunging neckline. The puffed shoulders added an extra depth to the Maharani actor’s glamorous party-ready look. It was adorned with shimmery sequins all over and had a bodycon silhouette that accentuated Huma’s curves.

The dress with a thigh-length hem also had a twisted gathered detail on the waist, and it added the extra pizzazz to Huma’s outfit. She teamed the shimmery dress with a beaded choker necklace and layered dainty gold chain carrying moon and star charms. She also wore matching rings on her fingers and pointed gold metallic pumps.

Huma’s shimmery look came together with a sleeked back bun. For glam, she chose bold make-up that took the entire vibe up a notch. She opted for filled in eyebrows, mascara-laden lashes, loads of highlighter on her face, dark red lips, glowing skin, subtle shimmery smoky eye shadow, and a hint of blush on the cheeks.

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi will be next seen in Bell Bottom. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor in pivotal roles. The actor was most recently seen in Maharani, an Indian web series directed by Karan Sharma and Zack Snyder’s thriller movie, Army of the Dead.

