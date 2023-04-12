Huma Qureshi raises the fashion bar in stunning shimmer bralette and matching thigh-high slit skirt

Huma Qureshi is a fashion icon who never fails to impress with her impeccable style, as evidenced by her Instagram fashion diaries. Whether she's rocking a sophisticated pantsuit or dazzling in a stunning dress at a party, Huma's fashion choices are always on point. She even manages to make us drool and take notes on how to look stunning for upcoming festive occasions with her enviable ensembles. With every post, Huma raises the fashion bar and challenges us to keep up. Recently, the talented actor once again showed off her fashion-forward style with a new set of pictures that left us in awe and inspired to elevate our own fashion game. Keep scrolling to check it out. (Also read: Huma Qureshi gives twist to casual fashion in a co-ord set )

Huma Qureshi looks stunning in a shimmery ensemble

Huma's ensemble was a true work of art, with attention-grabbing design elements that made her look effortlessly chic and glamorous. (Instagram/@iamhumaq)

On Tuesday, Huma Qureshi shared some breathtaking pictures on her Instagram profile, showcasing her stunning sense of fashion. The talented actor looked absolutely mesmerizing in a shimmering bralette top and a thigh-high slit skirt, exuding an alluring yet elegant vibe. With her simple yet fierce look, Huma managed to capture everyone's attention effortlessly. Her outfit is perfect for those who want to effortlessly transition from a day at work to a night out on the town. The star's styling tips are definitely worth taking note of, so be sure to check out her post below to get inspired!

Huma's ensemble was a true work of art, with attention-grabbing design elements that made her look effortlessly chic and glamorous. The black bralette top boasted a scoop neckline that beautifully highlighted her décolletage, as well as delicate spaghetti straps, a cropped hem length, and a fitted bust. But what truly set it apart were the stunning silver tassels and embellishments that added a touch of sparkle and shine to the look. To complete the ensemble, Huma paired the bralette with a matching skirt featuring a thigh-high slit and similar tassel detailing on the waistline. The skirt's figure-skimming silhouette perfectly hugs Huma's curves, while the thigh-high slit adds a touch of sexiness to the outfit.

Huma's glamorous outfit was perfectly complemented by her choice of accessories. She draped a black fur stole over her shoulders, adding a touch of luxury and sleek silver choker that added a subtle sparkle to her neckline. For her makeup, Huma kept it minimal and chic, opting for a pink eyeshadow, darkened brows, a contoured face, blushed cheeks, mascara-laden lashes, and a glossy orange lip shade. To finish off her look, she styled her hair in a messy bun, giving her a relaxed yet stylish appearance.

