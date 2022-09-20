Hybrid beauty products that can actually replace your entire skincare routine

Hybrid beauty products can actually replace your entire skin and we now have products that beautifully immerse makeup with skincare. Using hybrid products changes your entire skin care routine as you no more need a 5-step beauty treatment as beauty experts assert that these products are the kind that can be directly applied to the skin without worrying about any damage.

All of us, irrespective of our skin types, tones and concerns we’re looking to address, require our skincare to perform certain essential functions, which include cleansing, hydrating, UV protection, helping the skin’s natural barrier, protecting the skin from external aggressors and balancing the skin’s PH and sebum protection. We may all need these in varying degrees of priority but we do need them hence, we should look out for hybrid products, say makeup plus skincare for instance, that fulfil these functions for us.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ananya Kapur, Founder of Type Beauty Inc, shared, “We today have foundations that work as concealers and spot correctors along with being a moisturizer with SPF for your skin. These products are the ones that are crafted and curated as per one's skin type. They maintain the upkeep of your skin. Also, right now is a great time to invest and grow in the hybrid beauty industry as it is moving forward. A lot of people want to enter the market but do not know how to.”

She suggested, “When we are replacing makeup and infusing it with skincare, it must be done with utmost care and scientific knowledge. Not a lot of brands concentrate on skin concerns and types. Dermatological and skin-safe tests have to be performed to exactly understand whether a product works for a particular skin type. Choosing the right ingredients and formulations is a very important step in customizing makeup for a specific skin.”

Jigeesha Sarvaiya, Founder Trudiance, recommended a list of things you should keep in mind while using hybrid products:

1) Base products for the face can prove to be quite effective in these regards. Our serum foundations, for example, provide hydration, protection from external aggressors, promote the health of the skin’s natural barrier and keep the skin free from infections.

2) For the lips, an emollient is essential as it helps to retain the moisture in the skin. We should look out for products that perfume this function.

3) The skin around the eyes (eyelids and under eyes) is especially delicate and need additional care. Eye makeup products that provide hydration and antioxidant properties may be used to replace skincare by the day.

4) Non-comedogenic, anti-allergic are some attributes that we should look out for.

She pointed out, “Having said these, it helps to have toxin-free ingredients in our makeup as these ensure that the skin stays free from damage, as we wear the products on it for long hours. Lastly, all of us have requirements that are unique to us. Getting complete knowledge of the products we use (ingredients, claims made, backing/testing/R&D) play a pivotal role. It helps to get advice from experts whenever we can and make sure we aren’t brainwashed (read greenwashed, sometimes) into using products without studying them. There’s no “one solutions suits all”.”

