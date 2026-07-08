I found these 10 spacious handbags that fit a laptop, charger and bottle with more space for your essentials as well

A dependable tote bag can make every day feel a little more organised. From commuting to the office and attending classes to catching up at a café, the right handbag should comfortably hold your laptop, charger, water bottle and everything else you carry without feeling bulky. A spacious design, sturdy handles and well-planned compartments can save you from endlessly searching for your keys or wallet. Style matters too, as a versatile tote should pair just as well with workwear as it does with casual outfits. If you have been searching for one bag that can handle your daily routine with ease, these ten spacious handbags tick all the right boxes while leaving enough room for the little extras you never leave home without.

What do I look for in an everyday tote bag?

Fits a laptop, charger, water bottle and other daily essentials with room to spare.

Comfortable shoulder straps that stay easy on your shoulders all day.

Strong material that handles regular use and is easy to keep clean.

Multiple pockets and compartments for better organisation and quick access.

A versatile design that works for office, travel, shopping and everyday outings.

Roomy tote bags carrying a laptop, charger, water bottle and daily essentials, making workdays, travel and errands far more convenient. (canva.com)

By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

I found these 10 tote bags that are perfect for everyday use and spacious!

The Lavie Hailon Large Tote is a practical pick for anyone who carries plenty through the day. Its roomy interior easily fits a laptop, charger, notebook, water bottle and other daily essentials without feeling cramped. Multiple pockets help keep smaller items organised, while the zip closure keeps everything secure on the move. The structured silhouette adds a polished finish, making it a great companion for office commutes, college days, travel and everyday errands.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Gusto Unisex Tote Bag is made for people who carry more than just the basics. Its spacious interior easily accommodates a laptop, charger, notebook, water bottle and other daily essentials, making it a smart choice for work, college or travel. Multiple compartments keep everything organised, while the secure zip closure adds peace of mind during busy commutes. Comfortable shoulder straps and a clean, minimal design make this tote practical enough for everyday use while still looking polished.

The Mokobara Sunflower Tote is designed for busy days when you need space without compromising on style. A padded laptop compartment fits up to a 15-inch laptop, while dedicated pockets for pens, small essentials and valuables keep everything neatly organised. The hidden back pocket offers quick access to your phone or passport, and the luggage sleeve makes airport transfers easier. Crafted from water-resistant vegan leather, this tote works beautifully for office commutes, business trips and everyday use.

The HORRA Office Laptop Handbag is a smart option for workdays that call for both style and practicality. Designed to fit a laptop up to 13 inches, it features a padded compartment, multiple pockets and an extra pouch to keep your daily essentials organised. The roomy interior easily accommodates your charger, notebook, bottle and wallet, while the zip closure keeps everything secure. Crafted from faux leather with comfortable handles, this handbag transitions effortlessly from office meetings to after-work plans.

The ZOUK Bristel Essential Tote is a stylish everyday companion that balances function with a clean, modern look. Its spacious main compartment easily accommodates your laptop, charger, notebook, water bottle and other daily essentials, while the internal zip pocket keeps smaller valuables organised. Crafted with handcrafted fabric and vegan leather, this tote feels lightweight yet durable enough for regular use. Comfortable shoulder straps and a secure zip closure make it a practical choice for office commutes, college, shopping and short trips.

The Caprese Tote Handbag is made for days when you need to carry more without sacrificing style. Its spacious interior comfortably fits a laptop, charger, notebook, water bottle and other daily essentials, making it ideal for office commutes and everyday outings. Multiple compartments help keep your belongings organised, so everything stays easy to find. Crafted with a structured finish and comfortable shoulder straps, this tote pairs effortlessly with both workwear and casual outfits while keeping your essentials neatly in place.

The Miraggio Denice Tote Bag blends everyday practicality with a polished look that works across office days, meetings and weekend outings. Spacious enough to carry a laptop, charger, notebook, water bottle and daily essentials, it helps keep everything organised without feeling bulky. The adjustable and detachable sling strap offers flexible carrying options, while the structured silhouette adds a smart finish. Crafted from premium faux leather with thoughtfully placed compartments, this tote is a reliable choice for regular use.

The Accessorize London Metal Detail Large Tote is designed for people who need plenty of space throughout a busy day. The roomy interior comfortably fits a laptop, charger, notebook, water bottle and other daily essentials, while internal pockets help keep smaller items organised. Crafted with a structured silhouette and premium faux leather finish, it looks polished without compromising on practicality. Comfortable shoulder straps and a secure zip closure make it a dependable companion for office commutes, travel and everyday outings.

The Lino Perros Voyage Commuter Tote is designed for busy schedules that call for space and smart organisation. Its roomy main compartment comfortably fits a laptop, charger, notebook, water bottle and other daily essentials, while multiple internal and external pockets keep everything within easy reach. Crafted from synthetic leather with a structured silhouette, it offers a polished look that works well for office commutes, meetings and travel. Comfortable shoulder handles complete this practical everyday carry.

The Hidesign Aspen 03 Tote is a timeless leather handbag designed for work and everyday use. Its spacious main compartment easily accommodates an iPad, notebook, charger, water bottle and other daily essentials, while dedicated zip and slip pockets keep smaller belongings organised. Crafted from genuine leather with a clean, structured silhouette, it offers a refined look that pairs well with both office wear and casual outfits. Comfortable shoulder straps and thoughtful storage make it a dependable companion for busy days.

Similar articles for you

These spacious tote bags with a clever lunch compartment keep a laptop, lunchbox, and work essentials in one handbag

Satchel handbags are perfect for times when a sling bag is too small and a tote bag is too big: My top picks

Office Tote Bags: 8 Best multi-compartment designs for ultimate organisation

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.