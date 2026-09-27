I swapped jeans and heels for linen trousers and flats at ITC Grand Bharat. Here’s why I’m never going back

Standing in the grand corridor at ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram, it is easy to understand why luxury getaways feel so special. The property is huge, with beautiful sandstone architecture, long marble walkways and grand staircases at every turn. It is the kind of place that instantly makes you want to dress up and look your best.

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For years, we have somehow believed that dressing up for a luxury setting means wearing heels, fitted clothes and outfits that look great but are not always the most comfortable. But does looking stylish really have to mean being uncomfortable?

On a recent full-day visit that included travelling in the morning, walking around the property, attending business presentations and ending the day with drinks, I decided to break that rule. Instead of a tight dress, jeans and heels, I chose high-waisted, wide-leg beige linen trousers paired with soft flats.

A sleeveless peplum silhouette, wide-leg linen, and soft slides: proving that effortless comfort and luxury can co-exist.

The verdict? Traditional denim, tight dresses and heels completely fail the real-world luxury test.

The 7,000-Step Reality of Luxury Properties

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{{^usCountry}} You don’t really realise how much walking a large 5-star resort involves until you spend a full day there. Even with golf carts available, there is still plenty of walking through the property, from the marble corridors to the open courtyards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You don’t really realise how much walking a large 5-star resort involves until you spend a full day there. Even with golf carts available, there is still plenty of walking through the property, from the marble corridors to the open courtyards. {{/usCountry}}

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By the end of the day, I had clocked over 7,000 steps.

If I had worn stiff denim or a fitted dress, sitting through long lunches and back-to-back presentations would have been uncomfortable. And heels would have made all that walking across the marble floors much harder.

My wide-leg trousers were comfortable for the drive to the property and stayed just as comfortable through the evening drinks. I was still feeling fresh at 8 PM, just like I did when I left home at 9 AM.

How I Styled the Look

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Dressing comfortably doesn’t mean you have to look underdressed. It is all about choosing the right fit, fabric and styling.

Keep the colours simple: Cream, off-white and beige are easy to style and give the outfit a polished look without needing bold prints or logos.

Balance the outfit: I paired a fitted sleeveless top with wide-leg trousers. The contrast keeps the outfit looking neat while still giving me enough room to move around comfortably.

Choose comfortable fabrics: Linen and cotton work really well for a luxury setting. They are light, comfortable and look good even after wearing them for hours.

Elevate with accessories: Pairing simple outfits with understated jewellery- like classic earrings, a structured watch, a bracelet, and minimal rings- instantly pulls the look together into a polished ensemble.

Do You Really Need Heels to Look the Part?

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One thing I wondered before the visit was: Would I look too casual at a luxury resort if I skipped the heels and formal dress?

But once I was there, I realised I was worrying about it more than I needed to. You can look well-dressed without wearing heels or uncomfortable clothes

In fact, being comfortable made me feel more confident. I could walk around easily, sit through presentations and spend the whole day at the property without constantly thinking about my outfit. When you are physically comfortable, your body language shifts automatically.

For me, that was the real lesson: you don’t need heels to look polished. A simple, well-fitted outfit that you feel comfortable in can look just as stylish

Recreate the "Monochrome Luxury Getaway" Look

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If you want to build a comfortable, high-performance wardrobe for your next getaway, focus on these core pieces: a Neutral Colour Palette, a pair of trousers, an elegant white top paired with comfortable matching flats, and accessories.

Final Verdict

High heels, tight dresses and rigid denim no longer hold a monopoly on upscale fashion. When you prioritise breathable fabrics and supportive footwear, you don't just look stylish, you actually enjoy every minute of your day.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What to wear to a luxury resort?

Smart-casual outfits such as linen trousers, dresses, skirts, tailored separates and comfortable flats can work well for most daytime settings. For dinner, check the dress code of the specific restaurant.

2. What is resort casual for women?

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Resort casual usually means clothes that are relaxed but still look put together. Think linen trousers, breezy dresses, skirts, smart tops and comfortable sandals or flats.

3. Will hotel staff treat me differently if I am not wearing heels or a formal dress?

No. In ultra-luxury hospitality, service quality is driven by courtesy and guest satisfaction, not restrictive formalwear. Moreover, when you are physically comfortable, your posture naturally opens up, your stride becomes relaxed, and you project effortless confidence. Relaxed body language and graceful movement command far more genuine respect than struggling to walk across slick marble floors in painful shoes.

4. How do I prevent linen wide-leg trousers from looking messy or overly wrinkled during long travel days?

The trick is choosing high-gauge linen, linen-cotton, or linen-viscose blends that offer weight and fluid drape while resisting harsh creasing. Additionally, stick to warm monochrome neutrals (like bone beige, oat, or cream) - the subtle tonal variations naturally soften the appearance of minor creases, keeping the outfit looking intentional and chic.

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