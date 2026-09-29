I tried 5 Oriflame skincare favourites on my sensitive skin: Here’s what worked, what didn’t and what I’d use again

I have always been a little cautious about trying new skincare because my sensitive skin can quickly tell me when it does not like something. A product may look promising on the internet, but if it leaves my skin feeling tight, irritated or uncomfortable, I know it is not for me. As a beauty editor at HT Shop Now, my role actually includes trying out several skin and hair care products to test and roll out an unbiased review of whether it is made for people like my skin or not.

I tried 5 Oriflame skincare (HT)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

I attended a brand promotion program at Oriflame, Delhi, got to meet a bunch of really exciting and overjoyed people and of course, the best perk of being a beauty editor-got their skincare products to try.

Oriflame is a brand that I have been hearing since my childhood but never got to try. So, when I tried these five products, I paid close attention not just to how my skin looked, but also to how it felt after every use.

From a lightening serum and moisturising cream to a sugar scrub, body cream and lip balm, these products serve very different purposes. Some worked surprisingly well for my sensitive skin, while others needed a little more caution.

Here is my first-hand experience with each of them:

Oriflame Optimals Even Out Cream

The first thing I noticed about the Optimals Even Out Cream was its moisturising feel. The current rich cream version contains Rainbow Algae Extract, niacinamide and a para-probiotic complex, and Oriflame describes it as a nourishing formula designed to support the skin barrier while addressing the appearance of dark spots. It is also listed as suitable for sensitive skin.

What I liked:

I liked how comfortable and moisturised my skin felt after applying it. It gave my skin a soft, healthy-looking finish without making it feel stripped and without actually feeling too oily. My sensitive skin did not feel dry or tight after use. I particularly liked using it when my skin felt slightly dehydrated. The cream works well when I want hydration along with a brightening-focused routine.

What I disliked:

The richer texture may feel a little heavy if I use too much, especially during warmer weather. And is not for people with oily skin. Moreover, during the daytime, I would prefer a lighter texture. Another downside of the cream is its jar container which actually I felt is not very hygienic.

Oriflame Optimals Even Out Face Serum

This was one of the products I was most interested in because I am a big fan of face serums. The serum has an oil-free gel texture and combines salicylic acid, vitamin C, and glycolic acid that helps fade dark spots. Oriflame says it is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

What I liked:

The serum has a very lightweight texture which was a big plus for me. The best part was that it absorbed quickly without leaving a greasy layer, though it felt a bit sticky when applied in the beginning. But my skin looked fresher and more radiant after using it. I liked that it could fit easily into my existing skincare routine. The combination of niacinamide and glycolic acid makes it an interesting option for uneven-looking skin tone and dullness. I liked the pump dispenser and it was easy to use and carry.

What I disliked:

The brand claims that it helps reduce dark spots but since, I don't have that many dark spots, I really cannot comment about it. Additionally, as my skin is sensitive, I was more careful with this one because it contains glycolic acid and vitamin C. I would not layer it with several other exfoliating products at the same time. If my skin barrier is feeling particularly sensitive, I prefer to keep my routine simple rather than push for faster brightening.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Oriflame Milk & Honey Gold Smoothing Sugar Scrub

I have been fond of face scrubs but because of my sensitive skin, I approached this product with the most caution. The Milk & Honey Gold Smoothing Sugar Scrub uses sugar-based exfoliation and honey, and current listings describe it as a scrub designed to smooth and soften the skin.

What I liked:

Unlike the other harsh face scrubs, the milk and honey sugar scrub is much softer on my skin. I liked the indulgent fragrance and creamy texture. My skin felt noticeably smoother after using it and gave my skin a fresher appearance. The sugar particles in this scrub provided physical exfoliation without feeling excessively rough when I used a gentle hand.

What I disliked:

The only downside of this sugar scrub is that though it is gentle, I usually avoid it on days when my skin feels irritated, dry or compromised. For sensitive skin, over-exfoliation can easily become a problem, so moderation is key.

Oriflame Elixer perfume Body Cream

This hand and body cream was an easy addition to my body-care routine. Oriflame describes it as an intensely nourishing formula infused with amber essence for a sensual, long-lasting fragrance experience. It keeps body soft and supple.

What I liked:

After applying this cream, my hands and body cream felt soft and moisturised after application. I liked the rich, pampering texture it has. Its fragrance makes using a body cream feel more luxurious and worked particularly well on areas that tend to feel dry. I liked that I could use it after a shower when my skin needed extra nourishment.

What I disliked:

The only downside of this hand and body cream is that its fragrance may not be ideal for someone who prefers completely fragrance-free skincare. On very hot days, I prefer applying a smaller amount because I don't enjoy feeling too much product on my skin.

Oriflame Tender Care Protecting Lip Balm

I'm very particular Tender Care is one of those products I keep coming back to when my lips feel dry. The balm has traditionally been known as a multipurpose moisturising product, with beeswax and emollient ingredients used to help protect dry skin.

What I liked:

It gives my lips a soft, protected feel. I liked the smooth, balm-like texture. It is particularly useful when my lips feel dry or flaky. The compact packaging makes it easy to keep in my handbag. I also like the idea of having one product that can be used for other dry patches.

What I disliked:

The balm can feel slightly waxy if I apply too much. I prefer using a thin layer during the day rather than coating my lips heavily. The pot-style packaging is less convenient and hygienic for me than a twist-up lip balm.

My final take

After trying all five, I found that each product has a different place in my routine. The Optimals Even Out Serum stood out for its lightweight texture, while the Even Out Cream worked better when my skin needed extra hydration. The Elixer Body Cream was my pick for a pampering body-care step, while Tender Care was the easiest product to reach for when my lips felt dry.

The Milk & Honey Gold Sugar Scrub was the one I would use most cautiously because my sensitive skin does not need frequent physical exfoliation. Overall, this experience reminded me that sensitive skin is less about following a complicated routine and more about understanding what my skin can comfortably tolerate.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.