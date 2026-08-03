I tried and tested Inaara cream and face serum on my sensitive skin, and here's my honest review

As someone with sensitive skin, I never introduce multiple skincare products into my routine without a little hesitation. My skin can react to heavily fragranced formulas, overly rich creams, or potent actives that promise overnight miracles. But as a beauty editor, I cannot practically say NO to trying out new launches or new skincare brands. To bring out the best for you all, I take that risk on my skin and make sure to give you the honest review possible.

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And one such brand that I recently tried was Inaara. I tried their complete combo, which includes a day cream and day face serum, night cream, and a night face serum. I was curious to see whether they would nourish my skin without causing redness, irritation, or breakouts.

I used the products consistently for a month as part of my morning and evening skincare routine. While every skin type reacts differently, here's how these products worked for me.

First impressions

The packaging looked neat and premium, and all four products were easy to dispense without creating a mess. I appreciated that the products felt lightweight rather than overly thick, which immediately gave me confidence that they might suit my sensitive skin. The serum became my favourite product from the range.

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I introduced all the products together to see if the combo suits my skin type. This helped me understand how each product behaved on my skin and ensured that I could identify if it caused any skin trouble.

Inaara Day and Night Cream

What I like

Lightweight, richer texture

The day cream has a lightweight texture that spreads easily across the face. It absorbs quickly and doesn't leave a sticky or greasy residue. Since I usually wear sunscreen, I liked that it layered well underneath both without pilling.

The night cream, on the other hand, is slightly richer than the day cream, as expected, but it still doesn't feel excessively heavy. I applied it every night after cleansing and using the serum.

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For my combination-sensitive skin, the day cream provided enough hydration during normal days. My skin felt soft throughout the morning, although I still needed sunscreen as the final step of my skincare routine.

When I woke up, my skin generally felt moisturised and looked healthier. The cream helped reduce the tight feeling I usually experience after cleansing, especially when I use a gentle exfoliating cleanser once a week. Although it felt nourishing, I noticed that using a slightly larger amount made my skin feel a bit oily by morning. A small amount worked much better for me.

No breakouts or redness

What impressed me most was that it didn't trigger redness or itching, which is often my biggest concern with new moisturisers.

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Cruelty-free and clinically tested

I really like when any brand claims their products to be cruelty-free and clinically tested. This is one positive that I appreciate in both the creams. Brownie points for this!

Inaara Day & Night Face Serum

What I like

Lightweight texture

Both serums have a lightweight consistency that sinks into the skin quickly without leaving any residue. It layered beautifully under both creams and didn't make my skin feel overloaded.

Healthier-looking skin

After using it consistently for several weeks, I noticed that my skin appeared smoother and felt better hydrated. While I didn't expect dramatic overnight results, my complexion looked healthier and more refreshed over time.

No breakouts or redness

Most importantly, the serum didn't sting my skin or cause breakouts, which is often a concern whenever I introduce a new skincare product.

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Pump Dispenser

Inaara played their part really well by introducing pump dispensers in their serums, unlike their creams. The bottles are beautifully colourful, shades of green (for night) and somewhat brownish nude (for day).

What I feel could have been improved?

The tub packaging

Both the day and night creams come in the tub packaging, which, I feel, is a little drawback. It feels unhygienic, especially if many people use the cream from the jar. In addition, the jar is pretty small in size, weighing just 25 gms. I would appreciate it if the jars were slightly bigger in size, or else they could have been transported into a pump dispenser.

Pricey

Let me be honest, the creams are pricey! And by this, I mean buying a jar of 25 g at above ₹3,000 is not everyone's cup of tea. Both the day and night creams cost ₹3,100 and 3,600, respectively, making the duo at ₹6,700.

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Similarly, for serums, the 15 ml of day serum costs ₹2,200, along with the night serum of the same quantity costing ₹2,700, making the duo priced at ₹4,900.

The total cost of all four products (25 ml of creams and 15 ml of serums) is ₹11,600, which is definitely not for anyone not willing to spend this much.

However, given the benefits and the suppleness you would feel in your skin after using the creams and serums, it is non-negotiable. And for those who wish to spend this much, this bundle is a pure bundle of joy!

My Experience on Sensitive Skin

One thing I always pay attention to is whether products cause redness, itching, burning, or unexpected breakouts. Fortunately, this routine remained comfortable throughout my testing period.

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The formulas felt gentle enough for daily use on my skin. However, I would still recommend doing a patch test before using any new skincare product, especially if your skin is extremely sensitive or allergy-prone.

I also found that using moderate amounts worked much better than over-applying the products.

Final verdict

Overall, I had a positive experience using the Inaara Day Cream, Night Cream, and Day & Night Face Serum. As someone with sensitive skin, my biggest priority is finding products that hydrate without irritating, and this routine performed well in that regard.

The serum stood out as my favourite because of its lightweight feel and easy layering. The day cream worked nicely as an everyday moisturiser, while the night cream provided comfortable overnight nourishment when used in moderation. However, the tub packaging and prices are a little constraining factors.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.