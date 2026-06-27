I tried these 6 transferproof lipsticks under ₹ 1,000, and I wish I had tried them before

I am a fan of lipsticks and always have a handful in my dresser and a few in my vanity. While my collection includes almost all kinds of lip shades, varying from the liquid ones for a lasting effect, shimmery ones for the night outs and the matte ones for casual and everyday wear. I recently tried my hand at these 6 transferproof lipsticks, and I now regret not trying them before. 6 transferproof lipsticks that are worth trying (Magnific) Shweta Pandey

All the 6 lipsticks stood the test of time and stayed put through my first coffee sips to my brunches, and a few lasted even till my evening munches. Apart from giving my lips a pigmented feel, these lipsticks also kept them hydrated. With little to no touch-ups required, these 6 have now become my personal favourites.

So, I thought of spilling the tea on these fabulous 6 transfer-proof lipsticks that you too are sure going to love. Moreover, all these lipsticks are available under ₹ 1,000, making them an easily affordable option.

Benefits of transferproof lipsticks Less smudging and staining Leaves minimal lipstick marks on cups, straws, masks, or clothing. Reduces the need for constant touch-ups.

Long-lasting wear Many formulas stay intact for several hours, making them ideal for workdays, events, and travel. They generally fade more slowly than traditional creamy lipsticks.

Better performance in heat and humidity Transfer-proof formulas are often resistant to sweat and humidity, which helps them stay put in hot weather.

Suitable for eating and drinking While oily foods can still break down many formulas, transfer-proof lipsticks typically survive sipping drinks and light meals better than regular lipsticks.

More polished appearance Lip colour stays more even throughout the day, so you spend less time checking mirrors or reapplying.

Highly pigmented Many transfer-proof formulas provide strong colour payoff in a single coat, creating a bold, opaque look.