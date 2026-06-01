From day to night, these 7 eyeshadow sticks are perfect for a glam look: I've tried 2 of these

The beauty world has been downsizing and becoming compact, The invention of eyeshadow sticks is just one example of it. Easy to apply, uplift your eyes, that too without being cakey, eyeshadow sticks are your everyday beauty essential, packed in a compact and travel-friendly bundle. 7 Eyeshadow sticks for a perfect glam look (AI-Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less These eyeshadow sticks are versatile, that add colour, shimmer, or definition to your eyelids. Unlike the traditional palettes, that are in a powder form, eyeshadow sticks are mostly creamy in nature, adding depth, drama, and moisture to your eyelids. Most formulas can be blended immediately after application and then set into a long-lasting finish. The ease of application and long-lasting performance of these eyeshadow sticks have quickly become a favourite among the beauty lovers. Difference between eyeshadow palette and eyeshadow sticks

Feature Eyeshadow Stick Eyeshadow Palette Format Cream-based stick Collection of powder or cream shades in a palette Application Applied directly to eyelids Usually applied with brushes or fingers Ease of Use Beginner-friendly and quick Requires more blending skills Portability Highly portable and travel-friendly Less compact, depending on palette size Shade Variety Usually one shade per stick Multiple shades in one palette Blending Time Quick and easy May require more blending effort Makeup Looks Best for simple and fast looks Ideal for creating diverse and detailed looks Tools Required No brushes necessary Often requires brushes or applicators Mess Level Minimal mess Powder fallout may occur Cost Efficiency Need multiple sticks for many colors Multiple colors available in one purchase

7 eyeshadow sticks that are worth the hype While curating this HT Shop Now list, we have not only given preference to the ratings of products which is high in most cases but also read customer ratings and reviews of these products. As a beauty commerce writer, who has been reviewing products over the past few years, I have used eyeshadow sticks from Mars and Insights personally. Scroll down for my personal notes.

Add a touch of cosmic sparkle to your eye makeup with the Swiss Beauty Jelly Verse Eyeshadow Glow Stick. Its unique jelly-like texture glides effortlessly across the eyelids, delivering dazzling shimmery eyes. Moreover, its smooth application, rich sparkle, and versatile use as an eyeshadow topper, blush or highlighter, makes it a must-have in your vanity kit. Many customers say it dries down comfortably and stays put for hours, making it a great choice for parties, festive looks, and everyday glam with a radiant, wet-look finish.

2 . INSIGHT Glide & Glow Eyeshadow Stick|Shimmery Finish|Long Lasting & Ultra Smooth|Waterproof & Crease-Proof|Highly Pigmented | Bronzed Rose-2g Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The INSIGHT Glide & Glow Eyeshadow Stick has been my personal favourite in this list, which is designed for quick, fuss-free eye makeup. The best part is that it has a creamy formula that glides smoothly onto my eyelids and blends easily for a soft shimmer effect. Just a single swipe and I was flaunting my shimmery look. From a subtle daytime look to that extra glow for the evening, this eyeshadow stick was my magic wand in all my parties. It offers a rich pigmentation and buildable color payoff, with a lightweight, non-sticky feel, perfect for touch-ups on the go.

Another one coming straight from my closet, MARS Metallic Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow stick is known to create stunning eye looks. Featuring a highly reflective metallic finish, this liquid formula delivers eye-catching sparkle that instantly elevates any makeup look. Its intense shimmer, smooth texture, and affordable price point makes it a unique pick. Many customers mention that it dries quickly and provides long-lasting wear without excessive glitter fallout. It is perfect for festive occasions, parties, or statement makeup looks, this glitter eyeshadow adds dimension and brilliance while remaining comfortable on the eyelids throughout the day.

The Makeup Revolution Lustre Wand Shadow Stick combines convenience with beautiful shimmer. It has a creamy texture that glides on effortlessly and blends seamlessly for a polished eye look in seconds. Customers love its smooth application, luminous finish, and versatile shades that work for both subtle and dramatic makeup styles. Reviewers often mention its blendability and staying power, making it ideal for busy mornings or quick touch-ups. Whether used alone or layered with other eyeshadows, it delivers a radiant finish that enhances the eyes beautifully.

Simplify your makeup routine with the RENEE Fab 3 In 1 Eyeshadow Stick. Designed to offer multiple shades in one convenient product, this stick helps create complete eye looks with minimal effort. Its travel-friendly design, creamy texture, and easy blending capabilities makes it a must-have stick for all makeup enthusiasts. Many reviewers highlight its pigmentation and versatility, allowing them to transition from everyday makeup to festive glam effortlessly. The smooth application and convenient format make it a favorite among makeup lovers who want quick, stylish results without carrying multiple eyeshadow products.

The Gleva Eyeshadow Stick offers an easy and convenient way to add color and shimmer to your eyes. Its creamy formula glides smoothly across the eyelids, providing buildable pigmentation and comfortable wear. Whether you're heading to work or attending a special event, this eyeshadow stick helps create polished eye makeup in minutes. Customers often praise its user-friendly design, making it ideal for beginners and busy beauty enthusiasts alike. Many reviewers appreciate the long-wearing formula and blendable texture that allows for both subtle and bold looks.

FAQ for eyeshadow stick What is an eyeshadow stick? An eyeshadow stick is a cream-based eye makeup product in a convenient stick format that allows quick and easy application without the need for brushes. How do I apply an eyeshadow stick? Simply glide the stick directly onto your eyelids and blend with your fingertips or a brush before it sets. Are eyeshadow sticks suitable for beginners? Yes. Their easy-to-use design makes them ideal for beginners and anyone looking for a quick makeup routine. Can eyeshadow sticks be used without primer? Yes, but using an eye primer can improve longevity and color intensity How long do eyeshadow sticks last? Most eyeshadow sticks offer several hours of wear, depending on the formula and skin type.