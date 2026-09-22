I wanted one watch that goes with everything. These 5 minimalist styles make sense

I have realised that I do not actually need a watch for every kind of outfit. What I want is one that I can put on without having to think about whether it works with what I am wearing.

I wanted a watch that goes with everything. These 5 classy styles caught my eye

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

That sounds simple until you start shopping for one.

A watch can look beautiful on its own and still feel completely wrong once you put it next to your work clothes. A chunky case can overwhelm a smaller wrist. A very delicate design can disappear with relaxed clothes. A colourful dial can be fun until you realise it only works with three outfits in your wardrobe.

I have made some version of this mistake myself while trying different watches. After comparing very different styles, I have become much more interested in one question: does this watch actually fit into my wardrobe, or do I have to build an outfit around it?

That is why minimalist watches appeal to me. Not because I want my accessories to look boring, but because I want them to quietly make an outfit look more considered.

Here are five watches I would consider if your idea of minimalism is less about owning fewer things and more about making the things you own work harder.

What actually makes a watch minimalist?

For me, minimalist does not simply mean a plain white dial or a tiny watch.

I look at four things:

The dial: Is it easy to read without being visually crowded?

The proportions: Does the case look balanced on the wrist rather than taking over the outfit?

The strap: Does it make the watch easier to pair with the clothes I already own?

The overall effect: Does the watch complement an outfit instead of becoming the entire outfit?

This is particularly useful if you are trying to build a wardrobe around shirts, trousers, denim, dresses, kurtas and other pieces that you want to repeat.

A minimalist watch should give you options, not create more styling homework.

1. GUESS GW0399L3

For when you want minimalism with a little polish

If completely plain watches feel too serious for you, this GUESS option is an interesting middle ground.

The beige or champagne-toned dial and black leather strap keep the colour palette restrained, while the GUESS styling gives it more presence than an ultra-basic watch.

That makes it the sort of option I would consider with outfits where I want the watch to look polished without becoming the most noticeable accessory.

Think crisp white shirts, black trousers, denim, neutral dresses or even a simple kurta.

The important thing here is balance. If the rest of your outfit already has a lot going on, the watch can quietly finish it. If you are wearing a very simple outfit, the watch adds just enough detail to make it feel intentional.

I would choose this for: workwear, smart-casual outfits and occasions when you want understated rather than invisible.

The trade-off: If you want a truly pared-back watch with almost no fashion detailing, this may feel more decorative than minimalist.

2. TIMEX Classics Analog Watch

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For the person who wants one traditional everyday watch

There is something useful about a classic round watch with a leather strap. It does not need a trend explanation.

This TIMEX has a round dial and leather strap, giving it the familiar proportions of a traditional everyday watch. It is the kind of design I would consider if your wardrobe moves between office clothes, jeans and slightly dressier outfits and you do not want to keep changing your accessories.

This is also where minimalist style becomes practical.

A watch does not need to look expensive or particularly fashion-forward to be useful. If the shape is familiar and the colour combination is easy to pair, you are more likely to reach for it repeatedly.

I would choose this for: everyday wear, office outfits and anyone who wants a traditional watch rather than a statement accessory.

The trade-off: The classic design is its strength, but if you want something distinctive or fashion-led, it may feel too conventional.

3. TITAN Workwear Urban Edge 1802SL02

For a clean work wardrobe

If your everyday clothes are built around shirts, trousers, blazers or other polished basics, this is the kind of watch that makes sense as part of a work wardrobe.

The silver dial and black leather strap are easy to work with, while the larger dial gives it more visual presence than a tiny dress watch.

And this is where I would be careful about the word minimalist.

A watch can have a simple design and still feel substantial on the wrist. That is not necessarily a bad thing. In fact, if your clothes are structured or slightly oversized, an extremely small watch can sometimes get lost.

So instead of automatically choosing the smallest watch available, think about proportion.

I would choose this for: office wear, formal trousers, shirts and structured workwear.

The trade-off: The larger dial may not suit someone who prefers a very delicate watch or has a smaller wrist.

4. CASIO Vintage A-158WA-1Q

For minimalism with a retro personality

This is the odd one out, and that is precisely why I would include it.

The Casio Vintage A-158WA-1Q is digital rather than analogue, with a rectangular grey display and silver metal strap. It has a distinctly retro identity, but the design itself is uncomplicated.

It proves something I think gets missed when people talk about minimalist style: minimalism does not have to mean looking traditionally elegant.

If your wardrobe includes relaxed denim, oversized shirts, sneakers, simple T-shirts or more casual everyday clothes, this can work as the personality piece without requiring a complicated outfit.

I would also consider it if you want a watch that feels recognisable rather than anonymous.

I would choose this for: casual dressing, denim-heavy wardrobes, travel and everyday outfits with a retro edge.

The trade-off: It is less versatile for formal dressing than the classic leather-strap watches on this list.

5. FOSSIL Harlow ES5364

For a smaller, dressier watch

The Fossil Harlow takes the minimalist idea in a more feminine direction.

Its compact case, cream dial, gold-tone case and brown leather strap make it feel closer to jewellery than a traditional large everyday watch. Fossil lists the Harlow ES5364 as a 27mm three-hand quartz watch with a brown leather strap and 3 ATM water resistance.

That makes the proportions particularly important.

If you prefer watches that sit quietly on the wrist rather than dominate it, a smaller case can make a big difference. It also works naturally with dresses, skirts, blouses and other outfits where you want the accessory to look refined rather than sporty.

I would not choose this simply because it is small, though. The gold-tone case and brown strap give it a distinct dressier personality.

I would choose this for: smaller wrists, feminine workwear, dresses, dinners and outfits where you want the watch to behave almost like jewellery.

The trade-off: If you prefer a bold watch or need something for rough everyday use, this is not the direction I would take.

The real minimalist-watch test

Before buying a watch because it looks beautiful in a product photo, I would ask myself five questions.

1. Can I name at least three outfits I would wear it with?

If you can only imagine it with the outfit in the product photograph, that is a warning sign.

2. Does the case look right on my wrist?

Do not assume smaller automatically means better.

A 27mm watch and a 40mm watch can create completely different proportions. What matters is how the case sits relative to your wrist and the rest of your outfit.

3. Does the strap work with my wardrobe?

Leather tends to make a watch feel more traditional or dressy. Metal can feel cleaner and more casual depending on the design. The strap can change the entire personality of an otherwise simple watch.

4. Am I buying a watch or a very specific look?

This is the question I wish I had asked myself more often.

If you buy a watch because it looks perfect with one outfit, you may end up owning an accessory rather than an everyday watch.

5. Would I still like it without the brand name?

Take the logo away mentally.

Look at the case, dial, strap, colour and proportions.

If you still like the design, you probably like the watch itself rather than simply the idea of owning that brand.

Which minimalist watch makes sense for which wardrobe?

If your wardrobe looks like... Consider this style Polished, feminine and smart-casual GUESS GW0399L3 Classic office and everyday basics TIMEX Classics Structured workwear TITAN Workwear Urban Edge Denim, casual and retro-inspired CASIO Vintage A-158WA-1Q Feminine, refined and dressy FOSSIL Harlow

The point is not to find the watch that looks best in isolation.

It is to find the one that makes sense with the clothes you already wear.

My rule for buying a minimalist watch

I used to think the safest accessory was simply the prettiest one.

Now I think the safer purchase is the one I can imagine wearing repeatedly.

That means looking beyond the dial colour and asking whether the watch works with my trousers, jeans, dresses, workwear and weekend clothes. It also means paying attention to proportion rather than assuming that a smaller case automatically looks more elegant.

That is what I like about minimalist watches.

They do not need to be the star of the outfit. They just need to make the outfit feel finished.

And if I can put one on in the morning without standing in front of my wardrobe wondering whether it works, that is probably the kind of watch I will actually wear.

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Minimalist watches: FAQs What makes a watch minimalist? A minimalist watch usually has a clean dial, simple detailing, balanced proportions and a restrained colour palette. The strap and case size should also work naturally with your wardrobe.

Should I choose a small watch for a minimalist look? Not necessarily. Minimalism is more about clean design and balanced proportions than size alone. A larger, simple watch can work well if its case looks proportionate to your wrist and outfit.

Are minimalist watches suitable for office wear? Yes. Classic analogue watches with simple dials, leather straps or metal bracelets can work particularly well with shirts, trousers, dresses and other polished workwear.

How do I choose a minimalist watch for everyday wear? Look for a watch that works with at least three different outfits you already own. Consider the case size, strap material, dial colour, comfort and whether the design suits both work and casual dressing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.