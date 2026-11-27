A net saree can look beautiful at a wedding, but styling one for a daytime celebration comes with a small dilemma: how do you carry the sheer drape without feeling too exposed or making the outfit look overly dressy? I recently wore a beige net saree to a close friend's wedding, and I decided to keep the styling relatively understated. I paired it with a structured corset blouse, tied my hair up in a neat hairstyle and kept the accessories minimal. The result felt elegant, comfortable and just right for a day wedding. Here's what I learnt from putting the look together.

1. Choose a structured blouse to balance the sheer pallu

I wore a sheer net saree to a day wedding. Here's what made it work more less

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

The first thing I considered was the blouse. Since the saree had a sheer pallu, I didn't want the overall look to feel too revealing for a daytime wedding. I chose a corset-style blouse instead, which added structure to the outfit and created a more defined silhouette.

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I particularly liked how the contrast worked: the blouse gave the look a little more definition, while the transparent pallu kept the saree light and fluid. It also made the outfit feel contemporary without taking away from the elegance of a traditional saree.

If you're planning a similar look, consider a structured blouse with a well-fitted bodice. You could experiment with a corset silhouette, a square neckline or a classic sleeveless blouse, depending on how much coverage you prefer. The idea is to balance the transparency of the saree rather than add too many competing details.

2. Let beige do the talking

I chose to keep the overall look within a soft beige palette. There's something particularly elegant about neutral shades for daytime celebrations. They look understated, photograph beautifully in natural light and don't necessarily need elaborate styling to make an impression.

A beige net saree is also a versatile option if you want something different from the usual bright wedding colours. You can wear it with a matching blouse for a tonal look or introduce a subtle contrast through the blouse or accessories.

If beige feels too muted for your taste, champagne, ivory, dusty rose and soft gold are other shades worth considering for a daytime wedding. Just pay attention to the outfit's embellishment and the wedding's dress code before choosing your final look.

3. Tie your hair up for a cleaner finish

For my friend's wedding, I decided to tie my hair up rather than leave it open. I wanted the overall look to feel clean and polished, especially with the sheer pallu and structured blouse already adding visual interest.

An updo also keeps the neckline visible and allows the blouse to stand out. You don't necessarily need an elaborate hairstyle. A neat bun, a low knot or a sleek ponytail can work beautifully with a net saree.

If you prefer wearing your hair down, soft waves are another option. I'd simply avoid a hairstyle that feels too elaborate when the saree itself is already the centre of attention.

4. Keep accessories minimal

With a sheer saree and a structured blouse, I didn't feel the need to add too many accessories. I kept mine minimal so that the outfit could remain the focus.

This is something I'd recommend if you're wearing a net saree with noticeable detailing or a statement blouse. Choose one or two accessories that complement the look rather than layering several pieces together. Delicate earrings, a slim bracelet or a subtle ring can be enough.

If your blouse has a relatively simple neckline, you could also add a delicate necklace. However, I'd avoid automatically reaching for a heavy necklace, especially if the blouse already has interesting detailing.

5. Choose makeup that complements the daytime setting

For a daytime wedding, I prefer makeup that feels fresh rather than overly dramatic. With a soft beige saree, warm neutral tones, a natural-looking base and a little definition around the eyes can work particularly well.

You could add a peach or rosy blush and a nude or pink lip colour for a soft finish. If you enjoy a more defined makeup look, a classic eyeliner or a slightly deeper lip can add contrast without making the overall appearance feel too heavy.

The trick is to decide what you want to highlight. When the saree, blouse and accessories are already working together, makeup doesn't need to compete for attention.

6. Pay attention to the drape and comfort

One thing I'd never overlook with a net saree is the way the pallu falls. Since the fabric is sheer and often lightweight, the drape can make a big difference to how the outfit looks and feels throughout the event.

Before leaving for the wedding, check that the pallu sits securely on your shoulder and that the pleats are comfortable enough for walking and sitting. A discreet pin can help keep the drape in place without making it look stiff. Also check that the blouse fits comfortably and that the saree's underlayers are suitable for the fabric.

I'd recommend trying the complete outfit once before the occasion, including the footwear and accessories. Walk around, sit down and check the look in natural light. It is much easier to make small adjustments beforehand than to keep fixing the drape during the wedding.

Beige net sarees:

Would I wear a beige net saree to another day wedding?

Absolutely. What I liked most about this outfit was that it didn't rely on heavy embellishment or excessive accessories to feel occasion-ready. The structured corset blouse balanced the sheer pallu, the tied-up hairstyle kept the look neat and the minimal accessories allowed the saree to stand out.

If you have a daytime wedding coming up and want to wear something traditional without opting for a heavily embellished lehenga or a conventional silk saree, a net saree is worth considering. My biggest styling takeaway is simple: balance the sheerness with a structured blouse, keep the rest of the look considered and don't feel the need to over-accessorise. Sometimes, a few thoughtful choices make all the difference.

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How to style a net saree for a day wedding: FAQs How do you style a net saree for a day wedding? Pair it with a structured blouse, keep jewellery understated and choose a neat hairstyle. Soft, natural-looking makeup works well for daytime celebrations.

Which colours work for a daytime wedding saree? Beige, champagne, ivory, dusty rose and soft gold are elegant options. You can also consider pastel shades or muted jewel tones depending on the occasion.

What jewellery should you wear with a net saree? Delicate earrings, a slim bracelet or a subtle necklace can complement a net saree. Let the blouse and saree detailing guide how much jewellery you add.

Which blouse looks best with a net saree? Corset, sleeveless, square-neck and structured blouses can all complement a net saree. Choose one that balances the transparency of the drape and offers your preferred level of coverage.

(Disclaimer: The products featured in this review were bought, tested and evaluated by the writer independently, without any intervention from the brand. Our opinion is based on our personal experience.)