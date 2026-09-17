Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima reveals bridal look from church wedding to Cameron, thanks sons for walking her down aisle

More than two decades after her very public marriage and divorce from Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith is married again. On September 16, the 52-year-old film producer and heiress broke her silence and dropped the first photos from her September 12 wedding to 62-year-old businessman Cameron O’Reilly — and the family details will make you emotional. Also read | Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's family confirms her marriage at 52 to Cameron O'Reilly: See pic

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For context, Jemima married former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in 1995 when she was just 21, moving to Pakistan shortly after. Their marriage, and 2004 divorce after nine years, has remained tabloid fodder ever since. The former couple share two sons, Sulaiman Isa and Kasim Khan. This time, Jemima kept the celebrations quiet, with whispers only starting earlier this week after her sister-in-law shared a photo from the wedding on Instagram.

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Jemima's wedding dress was classic but irreverent

{{^usCountry}} Jemima wore Oscar de la Renta — a tea-length, strapless gown with horizontal white banding, sheer tulle, and a little floral applique at the waist. She paired it with soft wavy hair and a floor-length veil covered in pearls. There’s even a fitting-room photo of Jemima and her stylist's team doing last-minute tweaks. Imran and Jemima's sons walked her down the aisle {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jemima wore Oscar de la Renta — a tea-length, strapless gown with horizontal white banding, sheer tulle, and a little floral applique at the waist. She paired it with soft wavy hair and a floor-length veil covered in pearls. There’s even a fitting-room photo of Jemima and her stylist's team doing last-minute tweaks. Imran and Jemima's sons walked her down the aisle {{/usCountry}}

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Sulaiman and Kasim Khan, looking sharp in suits with light-blue waistcoats, escorted their mom into the idyllic, candlelit church. "Thank you to everyone who made this day so very special and happy for both of us... my beloved sons for walking me up the aisle," she wrote in her caption.

Jemima also thanked her stepdaughter, Tyrian White, who was her maid of honour, plus Cameron’s daughters, Swasha and Tara, who were bridesmaids alongside Edie and Eliza. Cameron’s sons, Elliot and Oscar, were best men, with pages Bluey and Arthur rounding out the wedding party. The full-group photo outside the flower-covered church showed them all dressed in ice blue and white.

The reception was pure joy

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The church ceremony looked formal and beautiful, but the tented reception was relaxed. There was a gorgeous naked wedding cake with fresh figs and berries, lots of smiles, and then an outfit change. Jemima switched into a white minidress with architectural, pleated shoulders and was photographed lounging and holding hands with Cameron.