India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021, brings the crown home after 21 years

The new Miss Universe 2021 is Harnaaz Sandhu from India. The 21-year-old model was crowned the Miss Universe 2021 on December 12, 2021 at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel. Harnaaz will bring home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. Before her, Lara Dutta was crowned the Miss Universe in 2000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The news of Harnaaz's win was posted by the official Instagram account of Miss Universe Organisation. They shared the exact moment the beauty queen was crowned the coveted title at the event being held in Israel. "The new Miss Universe is…India," they captioned the clip. The clip shows Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico crowning an emotional Harnaaz, who will become her successor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who is Harnaaz Sandhu?

Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Monday (IST), topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. She beat out 79 other contestants from various countries and territories — including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane — to claim the prestigious title.

Take a look at some of her pictures here:

Harnaaz is a 21-year-old model from Chandigarh who finished her school and college in the city. She has been in the industry for many years and even has many numerous pageant titles to her name. She has also starred in Punjabi films like Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

Harnaaz was the winner of Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON