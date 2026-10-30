Inside Ambani family's Jio IPO gala dinner at Antilia: Nita Ambani dazzles in green saree, Isha Ambani's ivory anarkali steals show

The Ambani family celebrated Jio's IPO listing last night with a celebratory dinner hosted at their lavish home in Mumbai, Antilia. Pictures and videos from the event show the family dressed in traditional ensembles. Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani especially looked extra glamorous in their outfits. While Nita wore a green silk saree, Isha complemented her mom in an ivory anarkali. Let's decode their looks:

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What did Nita Ambani wear

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Nita Ambani chose a deep green silk saree for the gala dinner. The elegant drape features ivory embroidery inspired by floral elements, accentuated by gold lace borders. She wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder to show off the intricate work done all over.

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{{^usCountry}} To style the saree, Nita Ambani chose a matching green silk blouse with a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, and golden zari embroidery done on the borders. For accessories, she chose gold-and-emerald jewels from her personal collection, including a necklace, earrings, a statement ring, and bangles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To style the saree, Nita Ambani chose a matching green silk blouse with a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, and golden zari embroidery done on the borders. For accessories, she chose gold-and-emerald jewels from her personal collection, including a necklace, earrings, a statement ring, and bangles. {{/usCountry}}

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Lastly, with centre-parted loose tresses, kohl-lined eyes, a dainty bindi, glossy pink lips, and darkened brows, she rounded off the glam with the saree.

Musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma shared photos with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani from the event.

Isha Ambani's ivory anarkali

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Isha Ambani looked equally elegant as her mother at the Jio IPO gala dinner. She wore an embroidered ensemble featuring a bandhgala-style anarkali with faux-button closures at the front, full-length sleeves, elegant chikankari embroidery, and a tailored silhouette.

Isha wore the anarkali kurta with a matching chikankari-embroidered dupatta draped over her arms and flared pants adorned with matching embroidery. For accessories, she wore a statement diamond ring and earrings. With her hair tied in a centre-parted half-tied hairdo, she chose darkened brows, subtle smoky eyeshadow, mauve lip shade, and lightly rouged cheeks for her glam.

Nita Ambani's speech

During the gala dinner at Antilia, Nita Ambani also gave a speech, in which she remembered her late father-in-law, Dhirubhai Ambani, expressed her immense pride in seeing Jio grow, and praised her kids. “Today has been a very emotional day, and I feel the presence of my father-in-law, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani. I miss him dearly. I know of many shareholders who held on to Reliance shares and sold them to get their children educated and married; one amongst them was my father,” she added.

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“For Mukesh, Papa was his friend, his mentor, his colleague, and above all, his god. Papa wanted to make a phone call cost less than a rupee; Mukesh made that happen and made Papa's dream a reality. And it didn't stop there; together with our children, Isha, Akash and Anant, he went on to usher in a digital revolution in India. Now, can you ever imagine your life without Jio? My dearest children, Isha, Akash, and Anant, as proud parents, seeing you carry this legacy forward has been a joy,” Nita Ambani said in her address.