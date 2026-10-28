Nita Ambani in ivory saree with Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta in elegant traditional suits steal the show at Jio’s IPO listing

For Jio's NSE listing, Nita Ambani picked an ivory saree from her personal collection. The silk drape features elegant, delicate blue detailing, which served as a subtle nod to Jio 's signature brand colour. She styled the six yards of elegance with a matching ivory silk blouse decked with traditional patterns, half-length sleeves, and a scoop neckline.

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Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani , alongside their family, attended Jio’s listing ceremony at the NSE (National Stock Exchange of India) in Mumbai today, October 28. Pictures and videos from the event showed Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani delivering speeches, and Nita and Mukesh Ambani lighting the ceremonial diya. Apart from Isha and Anant, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta were also seen on the occasion.

She draped the saree elegantly in a traditional style, with neatly placed pleats at the front and the pallu falling off her shoulder to show off the intricate patterns. The tassels along the pallu's border further enhanced the saree's overall look.

For the jewellery, Nita Ambani chose a pearl set featuring a statement necklace, chandbali earrings, kadhas, and rings. Lastly, she left her hair open in a side parting styled with soft waves, and for the glam, she chose darkened brows, a glossy pink lip shade, a dainty bindi, and kohl-lined eyes.