Inside Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding festivities

Congratulations Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal! The couple are all set to tie the knot on October 6. But the pictures from the pre-wedding festivities have started coming and they look as dreamy as ever. The power couple shared pictures from their mehendi ceremony and they look absolutely perfect together. The couple are currently in Delhi and are busy in celebrating their union with family, close friends and dear ones. Richa and Ali shared a set of pictures where they can be seen posing in their pre-wedding attires. Richa and Ali opted for pastel shades for the ceremony and complemented each other.

Richa looked dreamy as ever in a pastel pink off-shoulder blouse with feather-like embellishments, and further teamed it with a long flowy pastel pink skirt featuring embellishments in golden zari details. She completed her look for the day with an ivory white dupatta with golden zari details at the borders. Ali, on the other hand, complemented his lady love in a white kurta and pajama and added a white shawl around his shoulders. The shawl featured intricate embroidery details in white resham threads. “Mohabbat Mubarak,” Richa captioned her pictures.

A day back, Richa and Ali shared a voice note on their Instagram profiles where they spoke of how the covid pandemic stalled their wedding celebrations. After having to go through personal tragedies, now they are ready to celebrate the union with their loved ones. They also thanked their fans for showering them with all the love.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of the film Fukrey and have been together since then. They got engaged in 2019, after dating for seven years. After the covid playing a spoilsport in their wedding plans for the last two years, they are slated to get married in Mumbai on October 6.