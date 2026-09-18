Internet reacts as PETA protestors interrupt H&M's London Fashion Week show wielding ‘wool is bloody cruel' signs

London Fashion Week witnessed an unexpected runway interruption on September 17, when activists from animal rights organisation PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) crashed the H&M show at Kensington Olympia. The protest saw three individuals invade the catwalk demanding an end to the fashion giant's use of sheep's wool, following an investigation that allegedly revealed mistreatment of animals in the supply chain. Also read | PETA slams Kim Kardashian for giving dogs as Christmas presents to kids

Stage-by-stage runway disruptions

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According to video footage shared by WWD on Instagram on September 18, the disruptions unfolded in distinct stages throughout the show. Within the first few minutes, a female protestor in a black cropped top and grey trousers stepped onto the runway alongside a model wearing a white ruffled look. The protestor held a placard stating: 'H&M: Wool is bloody cruel. Drop it!'

A second female activist, dressed in a long black coat and matching trousers, joined the catwalk shortly after, walking ahead of a model in a suit. Later in the presentation, a male protester holding the same sign walked the runway ahead of another model, prompting shock from the audience. Audible sighs and gasps echoed through Kensington Olympia as the third activist walked the length of the stage before the security team stepped in to escort all three individuals off.

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Allegations and online debate

{{^usCountry}} The demonstration stems from heightened scrutiny over H&M Group's sourcing practices. PETA's broader campaign comes after an undercover investigation exposed alleged animal welfare violations and severe mistreatment of sheep on farms linked to H&M's wool supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demonstration stems from heightened scrutiny over H&M Group's sourcing practices. PETA's broader campaign comes after an undercover investigation exposed alleged animal welfare violations and severe mistreatment of sheep on farms linked to H&M's wool supply chain. {{/usCountry}}

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The WWD video sparked debate online, with commentators pointing out the complex balance between synthetic textiles and natural animal fibres. Some social media users pushed back against PETA’s stance, citing environmental hazards linked to synthetic alternatives.

One said, "PETA would rather have us wear plastic clothes treated with endocrine-disrupting chemicals than wool, which needs to be sheared and doesn’t hurt the animal." Another added, "Animals are not killed for their wool; instead, the wool of animals kept and reared on farms for this purpose is sheared at regular intervals (much like a haircut)... the animal must remain alive for the wool to grow." A person echoed concerns over microplastics, commenting, "So instead let's ruin the world and cover our bodies in toxic, cheap polyester (plastic)! Sounds great."

Escalating tension across fashion weeks

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The London disruption comes shortly after security concerns flared up during New York Fashion Week. Just days earlier, Steven Kolb, CEO and president of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), faced scrutiny after physically intervening with two PETA activists at a presentation for COS — another brand owned by the H&M Group. He subsequently issued a public apology following the incident.

H&M has not yet responded to the runway incident at London Fashion Week. This article will be updated when the brand breaks the silence.