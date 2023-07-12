Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Ambani stun in traditional outfits in unseen pics from family event: See inside

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Ambani, and sister Isha Ambani attended a family event. Shloka's sister Diya Mehta Jatia shared pictures from the occasion on her Instagram page with the caption, "Shades of love! [rainbow, smiling face with hearts, and evil eye emojis]." The post showed Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta dressed in traditional ensembles. Scroll through to check out the pictures.

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta attend a family event

Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Ambani stun in traditional outfits. (Instagram)

Diya Mehta Jatia's Instagram post features several snippets from the intimate celebrations. One picture showed Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani posing with Diya, dressed in beauteous ethnic ensembles. While Isha stunned in an embroidered suit set, Shloka looked gorgeous in an embellished saree. Another of Shloka and Diya lovingly hugging their mother. Another click features Akash Ambani posing with his wife's family members. Check out the photos below.

Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani's traditional looks decoded

Isha Ambani wore a gota patti embroidered suit set for the occasion. It features an orange-coloured kurti featuring gold gota embroidery, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a relaxed silhouette. A rani pink-coloured dupatta featuring intricate embroidery and gota patti borders gave the finishing touch.

Isha accessorised the ensemble with a gold chain and dainty ear studs. Lastly, she chose a red bindi, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, nude lips, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, and dewy skin for the glam picks. Open silky-straight tresses gave the finishing touch.

Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani attend a family event. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Shloka Ambani embraced the pastel vibes in a lemon-yellow tulle saree. She wore a see-through net saree featuring intricate sequin embellishments and draped elegantly in traditional style. A round neck blouse adorned in shimmering beaded tassel embellishments, half-length sleeves, cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette rounded it off.

Shloka accessorised the six yards with minimal jewellery, including dangling earrings, a black smartwatch, and diamond bangles. Lastly, she chose a pulled-back half-tied hairdo, blush pink lip shade, subtle mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks.