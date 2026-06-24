Isha Ambani in vibrant red dress paired with mom Nita Ambani's jewels serves bling with a side of elegance at event

Isha Ambani's love for fashion and crafts translates into the clothes that she wears to attend glamorous events around the world. The Reliance heiress, along with her stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, has served some of the best sartorial moments Indian fashion has delivered in the past few years.

Isha Ambani attends the Serpentine Summer Party.

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On June 24, Anaita shared another incredible look Isha wore to the Serpentine Summer Party, an invitation-only annual fundraiser event held at the Serpentine Gallery. For the occasion, she wore a red embellished ensemble by designer Steve O Smith, styled with Manolo Blahnik heels and jewellery from her mom’s personal collection.

Here's a breakdown of her glamorous look:

Isha Ambani's designer evening look

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{{^usCountry}} The Steve O Smith dress Isha Ambani wore to the Serpentine Summer Party is a gorgeous blend of flapper-girl glamour and modern party-girl summer aesthetics. The vibrant red dress features a sheer black tulle overlay, adding a refined touch to the ensemble. It is also handcrafted with black shimmering beads to create a horizontal embroidered pattern that mimics an animal print. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Steve O Smith dress Isha Ambani wore to the Serpentine Summer Party is a gorgeous blend of flapper-girl glamour and modern party-girl summer aesthetics. The vibrant red dress features a sheer black tulle overlay, adding a refined touch to the ensemble. It is also handcrafted with black shimmering beads to create a horizontal embroidered pattern that mimics an animal print. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The sleeveless design, crew neckline, figure-skimming silhouette, asymmetrical hem, and breezy skirt round out the elegant artistry of Isha's calf-length ensemble. Additionally, the blush pink wraparound detailing at the waist, which gives the illusion of a scarf tied over the dress and is embellished with black shimmering sequins, adds a finishing touch to the ensemble. The accessories and other details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sleeveless design, crew neckline, figure-skimming silhouette, asymmetrical hem, and breezy skirt round out the elegant artistry of Isha's calf-length ensemble. Additionally, the blush pink wraparound detailing at the waist, which gives the illusion of a scarf tied over the dress and is embellished with black shimmering sequins, adds a finishing touch to the ensemble. The accessories and other details {{/usCountry}}

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Ambani's never fail to wear the most exquisite jewels when they step out to attend events around the world. For this occasion, Isha picked jewels from her mom, Nita Ambani's, personal collection, as well as a few pieces from Glenn Spiro Jewels.

Firstly, for her ears, she chose dainty dangling earrings set with an asscher-cut multi-carat diamond. Meanwhile, on her hands, she wore diamond and ruby pieces, including cocktail rings and a statement butterfly ring. Lastly, she rounded it all off with strappy, vibrant red heels.

Her hairstyle added a soft, romantic touch to the styling, with her silky tresses tied in a centre-parted low ponytail and a few loose strands framing her face. Meanwhile, for the glam, she went for feathered brows, glossy red lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, soft neutral eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter, all done on a dewy base.

About Isha Ambani

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Isha Ambani is the daughter of Indian businessman, Mukesh Ambani, and wife, Nita Ambani. She has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, Isha married businessman Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal. Four years later, Isha gave birth to twins Krishna and Aadiya.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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