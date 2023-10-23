Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and family get together for Navratri celebrations: Who wore what

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, hosted Navratri celebrations at her house in Mumbai last evening. The Ambani family visited Isha's residence and marked the auspicious festival of Maha Ashtami. The paparazzi clicked Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Ajay Piramal, Swati Piramal, Akash Ambani, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, and other family members outside Isha's home. The family wore traditional outfits for the occasion. Scroll through to see who wore what for the festivities.

Isha Ambani's Navratri celebrations with family

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani and Isha's mother-in-law Swati Piramal outside her residence in Mumbai. (Instagram)

Paparazzi videos showed Isha Ambani greeting the media outside her residence. She posed for the pictures with her father, Mukesh Ambani, and her husband, Anand Piramal's father, Ajay Piramal. Isha slipped into a traditional Gujarati ensemble for the occasion. She wore a peplum kurta-style blouse and an embroidered tiered lehenga set in multiple shades of orange, pink, green, and white. Read our download on her ethnic look and how she styled the outfit below.

The peplum-style choli features a V neckline, half-length sleeves, gota patti embroidery, Bandhani pattern, shimmering sequin embellishments, mirror work, a wrapover design with tassel-adorned dori ties, and a frilled silhouette. A coordinated lehenga skirt completed the ensemble. It has a flared tiered design, Bandhani work, and sequin embellishments.

Isha accessorised the outfit with a layered choker necklace, bangles, kadhas, dangling jhumkis, and heels. Lastly, she chose sleek eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, a dainty bindi, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and highlighter for the glam picks. A back-swept hairdo adorned in gajra rounded off the look.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani wore a pink and orange heavily embellished gota patti saree and a green silk blouse for the Navratri celebrations at her daughter's home. She styled the traditional ensemble with a heavy necklace, matching earrings, and bangles. A centre-parted bun, a red bindi, pink lip shade, and minimal glam picks rounded it off. Lastly, Mukesh Ambani complemented his wife and daughter in a cream bandhgala jacket, blush pink kurta and white churidar pants.

