Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant are a vision in couture at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary

Celebrating four decades of couture excellence, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a star-studded gala marking their 40th anniversary in fashion. The glamorous evening brought together several Bollywood celebrities and fashion personalities, with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant stealing the spotlight with their striking ensembles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The trio showcased three distinct interpretations of contemporary Indian fashion, with each look blending intricate craftsmanship, sophisticated silhouettes and statement detailing. Let’s decode their looks and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani steals the spotlight in stunning crimson saree at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s 40th anniversary celebration )

Isha Ambani's sleek modern sparkle

Isha Ambani embraced contemporary glamour in a fitted silver-white embellished ensemble. She paired a crystal-detailed top featuring a V-neckline and subtle peplum silhouette with matching tailored trousers.

The sleek co-ordinated set brought together sparkle and sharp tailoring, creating an effortlessly sophisticated look. She accessorised the ensemble with layered diamond chokers, while her soft, flowing tresses added an understated finish to the glamorous outfit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shloka Mehta's ivory elegance

{{^usCountry}} Shloka Mehta opted for an elegant ivory-and-gold ensemble that beautifully balanced traditional craftsmanship with modern tailoring. Her outfit featured a heavily embroidered elbow-length top paired with wide-leg palazzo trousers and a coordinating draped dupatta. The intricate detailing stood out against the soft ivory palette, while the relaxed silhouette gave the traditional-inspired ensemble a contemporary edge. Radhika Merchant's graceful monochrome fusion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shloka Mehta opted for an elegant ivory-and-gold ensemble that beautifully balanced traditional craftsmanship with modern tailoring. Her outfit featured a heavily embroidered elbow-length top paired with wide-leg palazzo trousers and a coordinating draped dupatta. The intricate detailing stood out against the soft ivory palette, while the relaxed silhouette gave the traditional-inspired ensemble a contemporary edge. Radhika Merchant's graceful monochrome fusion {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Radhika Merchant brought a distinctive fusion aesthetic to the celebrations. She wore an embroidered jacket-style top with a printed skirt, combining structured tailoring with traditional-inspired detailing.

Floral motifs added a delicate touch to the ensemble, while the structured jacket and printed skirt created a crisp, contemporary silhouette. Her look offered a modern interpretation of Indian craftsmanship while maintaining an elegant, understated appeal.

Together, the Ambani ladies brought three different fashion perspectives to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s milestone celebration, from Isha’s shimmering modern tailoring to Shloka’s understated ivory elegance and Radhika’s contemporary fusion.

Festive fashion is all about balancing tradition with a contemporary edge. Take cues from statement embroidery, rich jewel tones, elegant ivory palettes, fluid silhouettes and intricate Indian craftsmanship. From pre-draped sarees and shararas to embroidered lehengas and tailored ethnic sets, this season, let thoughtful detailing and standout jewellery do the talking.