Isha Ambani turns the pages of fashion history in iconic 1996 Chanel couture once famously worn by Lady Gaga. See pics

Isha Ambani is back with yet another showstopping look. Known for her love for archival couture, statement silhouettes, and exquisite jewellery, she never fails to deliver a memorable fashion moment. This time, she embraced vintage glamour in a stunning golden suit that looked straight out of a fashion history book. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore. (Also read: Isha Ambani stuns in Gaurav Gupta saree with over 1,800 carats of diamonds and Nita Ambani’s heirloom jewels at Met Gala )

Isha Ambani stuns in vintage Chanel

Isha Ambani stuns in vintage Chanel couture previously worn by Lady Gaga. (Instagram)

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On May 17, fashion stylist Jamie Mizrahi took to Instagram to share a series of glamorous pictures of Isha striking elegant poses in a rare Chanel Haute Couture look from Karl Lagerfeld’s Autumn/Winter 1996 collection. The iconic Gold ‘Lesage’ Quilted ensemble, complete with the signature Gripoix belt, was sourced from luxury vintage curator Tab Vintage.

Created during Lagerfeld’s transformative era at Chanel, the outfit carried all the hallmarks of his design language, sharp tailoring, lavish embellishments and dramatic femininity. The late designer famously reinvented Chanel in the 1980s and 1990s by blending the house’s timeless elegance with bold, theatrical glamour.

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, the same archival ensemble was previously worn by Lady Gaga back in 2011, making Isha’s fashion moment even more iconic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, the same archival ensemble was previously worn by Lady Gaga back in 2011, making Isha’s fashion moment even more iconic. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What elevated the outfit further was the exceptional craftsmanship woven into every detail. The intricate embroidery paid homage to Maison Lesage, the iconic French embroidery atelier renowned for its couture artistry and decades-long collaboration with Chanel. With its ornate quilting, jewel-toned accents and tapestry-like finish, the ensemble felt less like a modern outfit and more like a treasured couture artefact revived for today’s fashion landscape. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What elevated the outfit further was the exceptional craftsmanship woven into every detail. The intricate embroidery paid homage to Maison Lesage, the iconic French embroidery atelier renowned for its couture artistry and decades-long collaboration with Chanel. With its ornate quilting, jewel-toned accents and tapestry-like finish, the ensemble felt less like a modern outfit and more like a treasured couture artefact revived for today’s fashion landscape. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rather than overwhelming the statement look with excessive styling, Isha accessorised with a black Chanel suede mini pouch from the Cruise 2025/26 collection, creating a subtle contrast against the rich gold tones. With oval Saint Laurent sunglasses and Manolo Blahnik Callasli slingback heels, she perfectly styled her look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rather than overwhelming the statement look with excessive styling, Isha accessorised with a black Chanel suede mini pouch from the Cruise 2025/26 collection, creating a subtle contrast against the rich gold tones. With oval Saint Laurent sunglasses and Manolo Blahnik Callasli slingback heels, she perfectly styled her look. {{/usCountry}}

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For the glam, she kept things subtle with soft nude eyeshadow, sharp winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, well-defined brows, blushed cheeks, a luminous touch of highlighter and a nude lipstick that perfectly complemented the golden ensemble.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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