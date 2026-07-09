Isha Ambani wows at Manish Malhotra's Paris Couture Week debut in handmade gold dress, Nita Ambani’s jewellery

Manish Malhotra made his debut at the Paris Haute Couture Week on Wednesday, July 8. To support the designer, marking a massive milestone in his career and for Indian fashion, many celebrities populated the front row, including Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Anna Wintour.

Isha Ambani attends Manish Malhotra's debut couture show in Paris.

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For the occasion, Isha Ambani wore a couture piece designed by Manish Malhotra himself: a gold dress from his Manish Malhotra Autumn/Winter 2026 Haute Couture Show. Celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal styled Isha in the ensemble that was a work of art in itself. Let's break down her look:

A golden couture moment

Fashion is art, and Isha Ambani became one for Manish Malhotra's show. The handmade gold couture gown on Isha is a custom design crafted by Manish himself, for the billionaire heiress, so she could wear it for the historic occasion.

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{{^usCountry}} The ankle-length dress features a sculpted corseted silhouette with meticulous hand embroidery of vintage salli and taban sequins, as well as each hand-set gem. The halter neckline and the body-sculpting silhouette enhance the beauty of the hand-embroidered piece. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ankle-length dress features a sculpted corseted silhouette with meticulous hand embroidery of vintage salli and taban sequins, as well as each hand-set gem. The halter neckline and the body-sculpting silhouette enhance the beauty of the hand-embroidered piece. {{/usCountry}}

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Keeping the dress the highlight of Isha's look, Andrew Mukamal styled the ensemble smartly with jewels and accessories that were equally elevated and luxurious but never overshadowed the couture piece. She wore gold embellished Ferragamo heels and heirloom-inspired jewellery from her mom, Nita Ambani’s personal private collection, and Lorraine Schwartz: massive diamond drop earrings and a stunning ring.

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Meanwhile, for the glam, Isha chose a winged eyeliner, golden eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, a beaming highlighter, and a glossy reddish-brown lip shade, rounded off with a dew base. Her hair styled in a centre part and left loose in silky, straight strands added a touch of soft femininity to the look.

Anna Wintour at the show

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Isha Ambani populated the front row at Manish Malhotra's showcase with Anna Wintour. The two were seen having conversations and smiling while sitting side by side, which surprised many on social media, with one Instagram user writing, “Anna is smiling! Mercury is definitely retrograding.”

Anna wore an elegant long-sleeved silk midi dress in a rich mustard-gold hue, adorned with a bold floral pattern of purple flowers and teal-green leaves to Manish Malhotra's show.

The high collar of the dress, cinched waistline, and fluid skirt added a sleek silhouette. Anna elevated the ensemble by layering a chunky, ornate jewel necklace over the high collar, decked in deep purple and metallic stones that complemented the dress's floral print. True to her signature aesthetic, she styled the ensemble with her iconic sleek blonde bob featuring blunt bangs and oversized black sunglasses.