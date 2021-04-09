'Island girl' Janhvi Kapoor flaunts figure in floral green bikini in Maldives

Janhvi Kapoor may be one of the last celebrities to head to the Maldives, a recent celebrity favourite holiday destination, but the Roohi actor is acing the fashion game with her super stylish sarongs, bikinis, monokinis, dresses and more. The Dhadak actor is shooting for the cover of a travel magazine in the picturesque island and is making the most of her workcation, or so the pictures posted on her Instagram show. Most recently, on Friday, Janhvi took to her social media feed and posted pictures of herself looking absolutely stunning in a green floral printed bikini top and matching sarong, while in one picture she had her hair open in the other Janhvi braided her long dark hair sticking her tongue out playfully for the camera. The Ghost Stories actor flaunted her stunning sunkissed skin and toned physique in the picture she captioned, "Island girl." Janhvi accessorized her look with gold hoops, a blue beaded necklace and rocked beachy waves. Earlier in the day Janhvi had posted pictures with her companions on the trip makeup and hair artist Riviera Lynn, photographer Apeksha Maker and celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio. She captioned the image in which she is wearing a bikini top, loose orange shorts and a bucker hat, "We were trying to spell LAME incase you guys didn’t get it."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Roohi, a horror comedy, alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is being directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with beau Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya.