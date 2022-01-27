Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Jacqueline Fernandez raises the bar of ethnic fashion goals in ivory salwar suit
fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez raises the bar of ethnic fashion goals in ivory salwar suit

Jacqueline Fernandez marks a sartorial return to social media and treats fashion enthusiasts to a refreshing look in a long kurti and salwar set that proves white and ivory hues never go wrong | Check viral pictures inside
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the bar of ethnic fashion goals in ivory salwar suit (Instagram/jacquelinef143)
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 06:03 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Taking a break from social media ever since her pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral, Bollywood hot Jacqueline Fernandez made a comeback on Instagram by raising the bar of ethnic fashion goals in an ivory salwar suit on Republic Day. Hooking fans, Jacqueline marked a sartorial return to social media by treating fashion enthusiasts to a refreshing look in a long kurti and salwar set that proves white and ivory hues never go wrong.

Taking to her social media handle, Jacqueline shared two pictures that showed her making the most of the holiday at home but not without fashion. The pictures featured the diva donning an ivory long kurti that came with sheer full sleeves and a collar neckline.

Sporting intricate embroidery work along the yolk, the kurti featured radiant designs on the cuff and was paired with a matching salwar. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in soft curls, Jacqueline sat posing on a couch with pink lilies in the backdrop adding a pop of colour.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Jacqueline amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking elegant poses for the camera, the Sri Lankan beauty captioned the pictures, “Happy Republic Day India (sic)” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji while fans instantly emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

RELATED STORIES

The ensemble is credited to Indian designer Sanjev Marwaaha's fashion label ‘L'effet’ that boasts of luxury and contemporary designs. Jacqueline Fernandez was styled by celebrity stylist Chandini Whabi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jacqueline fernandez ethnic fashion ethnic wear fashion fashion trends fashion goal style goal style twitter trend trends salwar kameez
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP