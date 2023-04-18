Jacqueline Fernandez stuns fans with breathtaking look in scarlet red gown

Jacqueline Fernandez is an absolute diva who is never afraid to make a bold statement with her fashion choices. Known for her maximalist approach, she exudes confidence on the red carpet and in photoshoots. Her sunny personality shines through her flirty silhouettes, statement necklines, thigh-high slits, and vibrant hues, whether she's wearing investment pieces or high-street staples. But it's not just her fashion sense that captures attention, Jacqueline also surprises her followers with refreshing and daring beauty looks.

Jacqueline Fernandez's hand-embroidered gown turns heads.(Instagram/@Jacqueline Fernandez)

In her latest photoshoot, she turned heads in a stunning scarlet red gown, setting the internet abuzz with her fierce and fearless style. Scroll down below to check out Jacqualine's stunning look and perhaps even take some fashion inspiration from her bold and glamorous style. (Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez in a halter neck cut-out dress and bold makeup shimmers like a goddess. All pics inside )

Jacqueline Fernandez slays in scarlet red gown

On Monday, Jacqueline Fernandez wowed her followers on Instagram with a series of breathtaking pictures. She can be seen donning a beautiful scarlet red gown which is from the shelves of fashion designer Bhawna Rao, while her styling is done by Namita Alexander. Her gorgeous dress boasted an exquisitely crafted, hand-embroidered pattern, adorning every inch of the fabric. Its chic, high-neck design paired with a versatile infinity-cut blouse made for a striking silhouette. The waist was accentuated with tasteful cut-out detailing, perfectly complementing the elegant, figure-hugging fish-cut shape. And to complete its breathtaking look, the dress featured a daring, yet alluring backless design.

Assisted by make up artist Riddhima Sharma, Jacqueline opted for a bold make-up look and decked up in bold shimmering shadow, winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, red bold lip shade, contoured face, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter. Lastly, assisted by hair stylist Marce Pedrozo, Jacqueline styled her tresses in soft, luxurious curls that were parted to the side. Her choice of statement earrings, featuring eye-catching red stones, added an extra touch of glamour and completed her overall look. All in all, Jacqualine's appearance was absolutely stunning and sure to turn heads wherever she went.

