British actor, singer and also a fashion icon who inspired Hermès Birkin bags - Jane Birkin - passed away at 76 at her residence in Paris. Named after Jane Birkin, the Birkin bag was created in 1984 after she had a chance encounter with Jean-Louis Dumas, the chief executive of Hermès, on a flight and the story goes that she expressed her dissatisfaction with her current bag and Dumas offered to create a new bag that would suit her needs, thus giving birth to the iconic Birkin bag.

Jane Birkin tribute: Bollywood celebrities who own the most sought-after and expensive Hermès Birkin bags (Photo by Twitter/MBLifestyle)

Birkin bags are a line of luxury handbags designed and manufactured by the French luxury fashion house Hermès where the Birkin bag is known for its exquisite craftsmanship, high-quality materials and timeless design. Each bag is meticulously handmade by skilled artisans using premium materials like leather and precious metals and the bags are available in various sizes, colours and leather types, including popular options like Togo, Clemence, Epsom and Swift.

Due to its exclusivity and limited production, the Birkin bag has become one of the most sought-after and expensive handbags in the world and it has gained iconic status where it is considered a symbol of luxury, wealth and sophistication hence, owning a Birkin bag is a status symbol and a mark of high fashion and social status. The Birkin bag has garnered a dedicated following among celebrities, fashionistas and collectors worldwide however, it is not easily accessible to the general public and prospective buyers often join long waiting lists or participate in auctions to acquire one.

Several Bollywood celebrities are known to own Hermès Birkin bags, which are highly coveted and considered one of the most luxurious and exclusive handbags in the world. Here are a few Bollywood celebrities who have been spotted with Birkin bags -

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena, one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, is known for her love of luxury fashion. She has been seen carrying various Birkin bags on several occasions.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The global star and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra, has been photographed with Birkin bags, showcasing her penchant for high-end fashion.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja: Sonam Kapoor, a fashionista known for her impeccable style, has been spotted with Birkin bags that complement her chic and elegant looks.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra: The Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast, Shilpa Shetty, is also a proud owner of Birkin bags, displaying her love for luxury accessories.

Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora, known for her fashion-forward choices, has been seen carrying Birkin bags, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensembles.

Kangana Ranaut: The bold and versatile actress, Kangana Ranaut, is often seen with Birkin bags that complement her charismatic persona.

It is worth noting that Birkin bags are rare and come with a hefty price tag, making them a symbol of luxury and exclusivity. Since owning a Birkin bag is considered a status symbol in the fashion world, many celebrities worldwide including Bollywood stars apart from those mentioned above, showcase their love for high-end fashion by carrying these iconic handbags.

Birkin bags continue to be in high demand and hold their value over time, making them not only a luxurious accessory but also a wise investment for some. Despite the controversies surrounding its production and ethical concerns, the Birkin bag remains a timeless and coveted fashion statement that continues to capture the imagination of luxury enthusiasts and fashion lovers around the globe.