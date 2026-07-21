Janhvi Kapoor aces power dressing in brown pinstripe blazer and wide-leg trousers for India vs England ODI match

Janhvi Kapoor once again demonstrated her flair for fashion as she attended the India vs England ODI cricket match in a sophisticated Ralph Lauren ensemble. Swapping her signature glamorous silhouettes for polished tailoring, the actor embraced the growing corporate-core trend in a refined brown-and-white look that perfectly balanced elegance with power dressing. Let’s decode her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor turns into a dreamy apsara in Anamika Khanna’s ivory saree with chic cape-style pallu for Peddi promotions )

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish look

Janhvi Kapoor embraces corporate-core trend with chic Ralph Lauren ensemble. (Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the outing, Janhvi opted for a coordinated head-to-toe Ralph Lauren ensemble in earthy tones. She wore the label’s Ramona striped wool jacket, a double-breasted blazer crafted in a rich chocolate brown hue with fine pinstripes. The structured silhouette, complete with wide lapels, flap pockets and tailored shoulders, lent a sharp, sophisticated edge to the look while embracing classic menswear-inspired tailoring.

Instead of pairing the blazer with a conventional shirt, Janhvi chose a romantic tie-neck blouse in an ivory shade. The oversized bow at the neckline softened the structured blazer and added a vintage-inspired feminine touch to the outfit, creating a beautiful contrast against the dark brown outerwear.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She completed the look with double-faced georgette wide-leg trousers in an elegant ivory hue. The fluid silhouette balanced the structured blazer, adding movement and making the ensemble appear relaxed yet tailored. The neutral palette of brown and ivory made the outfit feel timeless and seasonless. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She completed the look with double-faced georgette wide-leg trousers in an elegant ivory hue. The fluid silhouette balanced the structured blazer, adding movement and making the ensemble appear relaxed yet tailored. The neutral palette of brown and ivory made the outfit feel timeless and seasonless. How she styled her look {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Keeping with the understated luxury theme, Janhvi accessorised with matching Ralph Lauren pieces. She carried a compact white shoulder bag that complemented the ivory blouse and trousers while lending a fresh contrast to the darker blazer.

On her feet, she wore Adela 95mm woven lambskin mules, whose woven texture subtly elevated the monochrome styling without distracting from the outfit. She further accessorised with tortoiseshell sunglasses, adding a retro-inspired finish that perfectly complemented the vintage tailoring.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For her beauty look, Janhvi opted for soft, voluminous waves styled with a side part, lending effortless glamour to the structured ensemble. Her makeup featured a luminous base, softly defined brows, subtle brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, delicately contoured cheeks and a nude-brown lip colour that harmonised with the earthy colour palette of the outfit.

On the work front

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Ram Charan's Peddi, where her role sparked widespread discussion online. She is now gearing up for an untitled film with Pagglait director Umesh Bist, which is expected to go on floors later this year, around October or November. The actor is also rumoured to be collaborating with Tiger Shroff for the upcoming romantic drama Lag Ja Gale.