Janhvi Kapoor choses pretty traditional outfit for Tirupati visit with Shikhar Pahariya and Khushi Kapoor. Pics inside

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, and her sister Khushi Kapoor visited the Tirupati temple on Monday. Janhvi, Shikhar and Khushi wore traditional outfits. The pictures from the Tirupati temple made it to social media. Moreover, Janhvi also posted images with Khushi and captioned them, "Home [heart emoji]." The post garnered compliments from Khushi and Janhvi's family, friends and fans on the internet. Keep scrolling to find out what Khushi wore and the comments dropped on the post.

Janhvi Kapoor choses a traditional outfit for Tirupati visit with Shikhar Pahariya and Khushi Kapoor. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's traditional look for Tirupati visit

On Monday, Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirupati temple on the occasion of Shikhar Pahariya's birthday. Janhvi wore a pink and mint green coloured embroidered lehenga, blouse and dupatta set. She paired it well with traditional jewellery and minimal makeup. Even her followers loved her and Khushi's ethnic avatar and left compliments in the comments section. Their friend, Orhan Awatramani, wrote, "Sis-stars." Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis. A user commented, "Gorgeous sisters." See the photos below.

Janhvi's look for the outing features a mauve-coloured brocade silk blouse featuring a wide U neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and embroidered patti borders. She paired it with a matching dark pink and mini-green brocade lehenga adorned with a gold thread embroidered patti border.

Janhvi completed the ensemble with a rani pink chiffon dupatta wrapped around her frame and pleated on the shoulder. In the end, Janhvi chose a centre-parted half-tied hairdo, subtle eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, blush pink lip shade, dewy base, blushed cheeks and light contouring for the glam picks. Gold and pearl ornate jhumkis, a matching necklace, bracelets, and rings gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao as one of her upcoming projects.