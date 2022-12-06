Janhvi Kapoor in black bodycon dress, boots and baseball cap keeps airport fashion minimal and elegant. Watch

After celebrating Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's birthday in Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the airport early in the morning to board a flight. Last night, Janhvi attended the party with her sister, Khushi Kapoor, and today, she arrived solo at the airport. The Mili actor was clicked by the paparazzi dressed in an all-black jet-set look. She chose a bodycon dress, heeled boots, a baseball cap and other minimal accessories. Her outfit should definitely be a part of your bookmarks as it can easily upgrade your off-duty wardrobe. (Also Read | Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, others glam up for Manish Malhotra's birthday: Pics, videos)

Janhvi Kapoor keeps the airport look minimal and elegant

On Tuesday, the paparazzi clicked Janhvi Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. They shared pictures and videos of the star on social media. The snippets showed Janhvi walking towards the departure gates, talking with the paparazzi, and posing for the cameras dressed in the all-black airport look. Her ensemble screamed minimal elegance that can transform from an AM-to-PM look. You can wear the dress to brunch dates with your girlfriends, night outs with your family or a romantic dinner with your partner. Check out how Janhvi styled it for the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor's black dress features a raised turtle neckline, half-length sleeves, a midi hemline, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her enviable frame. She styled the ensemble with a black over-the-body patterned leather bag, ankle-length boots, a baseball cap, and gold hoop earrings.

For the glam picks, Jahnvi chose nude pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks and glowing skin. Lastly, open wavy tresses gave a finishing touch to Janhvi's airport look.

On Monday night, Janhvi attended Manish Malhotra's birthday bash in an orange bodycon ensemble. The sleeveless dress features a low-cut back, ribbed design and a figure-hugging fit. She wore the glamorous outfit with strappy heels, open wavy tresses and minimal makeup.

Which bodycon dress of Janhvi did you like the most?