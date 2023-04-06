Janhvi Kapoor in figure-hugging gown serves glamour in new video from sets, don't miss her goofy expressions: Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped a video of herself in a mauve-coloured figure-hugging gown on Instagram. Janhvi shot an advertisement for a brand and dropped a BTS (behind the scene) clip of herself from the sets. It showed the star serving glamour in the stylish ensemble and making goofy faces for the camera. Her outfit is a killer look perfect for dinner dates with your partner, attending fancy parties with your girlfriends or enjoying a late-night outing with your gang. Keep scrolling to find out how Janhvi styled the ensemble and read our download on her outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor in figure-hugging gown serves glamour in new video. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor is an apsara in white-gold saree for viral photoshoot, rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is in love)

Janhvi Kapoor serves glamour in figure-hugging dress

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a BTS video of herself from the sets of an ad shoot dressed in a mauve-coloured gown and captioned it, "Sneak peek only @MyNykaa makes me feel like a cute little tandoori." The video shows Janhvi posing for the camera, flaunting her ensemble, and making funny faces in the end. Her outfit features a one-should neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her curves, a cut-out on the waist, gathered details, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front. Check out the video below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including statement rings, gold hoop earrings, and high heels. In the end, Janhvi chose centre-parted open silky straight locks, brown lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheekbones, feathered brows, dewy base, and light contouring for the glam picks.

Janhvi Kapoor in figure-hugging gown serves glamour in new video. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Janhvi had left the internet swooning with her striking look for the Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala. She wore a black shimmering silver gota patti strapless gown featuring a mermaid-like silhouette and a figure-hugging fitting. She wore the ensemble with a cape-like dupatta, mang tika, necklace, bangles, and bold makeup picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has several projects in the pipeline, including Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Janhvi Kapoor in figure-hugging gown serves glamour in new video. (Instagram)