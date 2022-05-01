Janhvi Kapoor in off-shoulder mini dress and trendy baby braids paints the internet bright: Check out pics inside

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's love for mini dresses is nothing if not obvious. She surely knows how to keep up with the latest trends and serve them with a hint of her personal style. The star is a true-blue Gen-Z fashionista through and through - one look at her latest sartorial choices, and you will know. Her most-recent ad photoshoot shows the star dressed in a flirty bright orange mini dress teamed with the latest summer-favourite hairstyle trend - baby braids. Moreover, she played around with the quirky tangerine hue and the silhouette-hugging form. And you should definitely take notes for upgrading your personal wardrobe.

On Saturday, Janhvi took to her Instagram page to share pictures from a recent ad photoshoot. The star slipped into an orange off-shoulder mini dress for the same and served trendy summer-fashion tips. The photos show her flashing her pretty smile and posing amid a colourful backdrop. Scroll ahead to see Janhvi's pictures. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor goes tea leaves-plucking and zip-lining during Tamil Nadu getaway)

Janhvi Kapoor serves summer fashion goals in orange mini dress.

Janhvi's dress comes in a bright orange shade fit for attending any occasion in the summer and beating the heat with effortless style. It features an off-the-shoulder plunging sweetheart neckline, pleated details all over the ensemble, puffed half sleeves and a mini hem length. The figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves aesthetically.

Janhvi wore the mini summer dress with an embellished belt to add a contrasting shade to the otherwise bright look. She chose a pastel blue version adorned with gold studs and cinched at her waist. Simple and minimal accessories, including statement rings and twirled hoop earrings, completed the ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor styles her tresses in trendy baby braids.

Glittery red eye shadow, glossy berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and on-fleek brows rounded off the glam picks for Janhvi's tangerine dress.

In the end, Janhvi completed her flirty and bright shoot look with baby braids - the latest trend to take the internet by storm. The actor tied the front strands of her middle-parted hair into two tiny braids on either side of her face to create tendrils. She then left the rest of her curly tresses open, letting the small face-framing braids create a boho look.

What do you think of Janhvi's look?

