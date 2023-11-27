Janhvi Kapoor in Rani pink chiffon saree and sleeveless blouse leaves the internet swooning; fan calls her 'Doll'

Janhvi Kapoor has a fantastic sense of style that is an ideal fusion of modern glitz and vintage appeal. Janhvi is always up for experimenting with statement styles, colour schemes, and motifs. Moreover, the star's ethnic closet is a goldmine for anyone who wants to upgrade their Indian wear collection. And with the wedding season right around the corner, we have a recommendation from one of her most recent outings. The star recently attended an event in a Rani pink chiffon saree. Scroll through to read our download on her look.

Janhvi Kapoor in a Rani pink chiffon saree and sleeveless blouse

Janhvi Kapoor poses in a Rani pink chiffon saree and sleeveless blouse. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a Rani pink saree and a sleeveless blouse, which she wore to attend an event for a jewellery brand in Kolkata. Janhvi posted the pictures with the caption, "Kolkata with @kalyanjewellers_official [heart emoji]." The sunkissed photos show her flaunting her steal-worthy ensemble - which you can easily wear to a Haldi or a Sangeet ceremony for your closest friend's wedding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Netizens loved Janhvi's look in the six yards and took to the comments section to compliment her. One user called her 'doll' in the comments. Another commented, "Beauty." A fan wrote, "Kolkata became much prettier today," under Janhvi's pictures. A few others praised the ethnic look by posting heart and fire emoticons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the chiffon saree is decked in shimmering beaded embellishments on the borders, floral embroidery on the pallu, and sequin adornments. Janhvi wore the six yards in traditional style, with the pleats on the front and the pallu falling off the shoulder elegantly. A matching Rani pink sleeveless blouse with a scoop neckline, fitted bust, and a cropped hem rounded off the look.

Janhvi styled the ensemble with a striking choker necklace, matching earrings, and a ring. Lastly, she chose shimmering pink eye shadow, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, a dainty bindi, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Open locks with light waves gave the finishing touch.