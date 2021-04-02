Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in white breezy kurta and skirt set worth 70k

A statement-making white kurta is a must-have in every wardrobe. The colour works great for summer season and kurtas are always breezy and flowy making it the perfect attire for times the temperature goes high. If you are wondering, which type of kurta you should buy, Janhvi Kapoor is serving some ideas. The fashionista is known to slay gorgeous traditional clothes and street style looks with equal elan.

For a recent shoot, Janhvi opted to wear an elegant ivory long kurti and skirt set. The sleeveless kurti featured a round neck and was adorned with intricate embroidered ornamental floral patterns and matching motifs all over. She teamed the kurti with a luxurious skirt in the same colour and it had an extremely flowy vibe to it. The actor made the traditional look Gen Z appropriate with the way she styled it.

Janhvi teamed the outfit with a pair of golden heels and for her accessories went with a pair of gold jhumkas which had a similar floral pattern. The actor tied her hair in a messy ponytail and left her slightly wavy front locks open perfectly framing her face. The 24-year-old was seen sporting a minimal makeup look which included dewy shimmery eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush, a nude lip shade and lots of highlighter. Her stylist Mohit Rai shared the images from the shoot on his Instagram.

Coming back to the breezy attire, Janhvi's outfit is from the shelves of the designer Anita Dongre, and if you want to add this piece to your collection, you will have to spend ₹69,900.

Janhvi Kapoor's outfit is worth ₹70k (anitadongre.com)

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy film Roohi which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani along with the film Good Luck Jerry.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter