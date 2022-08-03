Janhvi Kapoor is the prettiest girl ever as she promotes Good Luck Jerry in a yellow suit perfect for Rakhi: All pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is keeping busy with the promotions of her recently-released film Good Luck Jerry and her sartorial choices so far have been nothing less than gorgeous. From gorgeous sheer organza sarees to colourful maxi dresses, Janhvi wore it all during the film's promotional events. Even her latest outing in an embellished anarkali suit set, looking like the prettiest girl ever, is winning hearts online. The ensemble is a perfect pick for the upcoming Rakhi festivities or attending a Puja at home. You will also love it.

On Wednesday, Janhvi dropped pictures of herself dressed in a yellow organza anarkali suit set, which she chose for Good Luck Jerry promotions. The paparazzi had also clicked the star in the ensemble as she stepped out in the bay. She captioned her pictures with just a smiling face with hearts emoji. It shows Janhvi smiling brightly for the camera and looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor serves sultry glamour with a 'side of trouble' in lace bustier and thigh-slit mini skirt: All pics)

Janhvi's anarkali suit set comes in a pastel yellow hue and is made from the feather-light organza fabric. The sleeveless kurta features a plunging V neckline, beaded embellishments on the torso, intricately embroidered patchwork adorned with tassels, a flowy silhouette, and a scalloped hem.

Janhvi Kapoor promotes Good Luck Jerry. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi teamed the kurta with matching pastel yellow-coloured straight fitted pants and a see-through organza dupatta adorned with golden scalloped gota patti, colourful tassels, and embellished beads in a floral pattern. If you need style inspiration for the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival, Janhvi's outfit is a perfect fit. Scroll ahead to know how she styled it.

Janhvi Kapoor chose a pastel yellow anarkali suit set for the promotions. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi accessorised the suit with matching colourful chunky bangles, an emerald-adorned ring, oxidised silver jhumkis, and white and blue Kolhapuri block heels. In the end, Janhvi chose centre-parted open tresses with curled ends, brick-toned lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek black eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, blushed cheeks, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Good Luck Jerry released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. The black comedy crime film directed by Sidharth Sengupta is a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara.