Janhvi Kapoor is gorgeous as the scenic mountains in this new photoshoot, shows athleisure is the new style trend

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently shooting for Bawaal with actor Varun Dhawan in various locations across Europe. Amid her jam-packed schedule, the star is not missing a single chance to have a blast and travel to scenic places with her team. The Good Luck Jerry actor recently gave a glimpse of her hiking session amid majestic mountains surrounded by lakes and dense greenery. She looked as gorgeous as her viridescent surroundings and proved that athleisure is the latest style trend with her OOTD (outfit of the day).

On Monday, Janhvi posted several images from her hiking trip to a gorgeous location. She captioned them, "It was a good day." The post shows Janhvi posing and smiling for the camera, hiking with her team, and marvelling at her surroundings. As for her fans, they couldn't stop gushing about the actor's beauty in the comments section. Keep scrolling to check out Janhvi's post. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor serves sultry glamour with a 'side of trouble' in lace bustier and thigh-slit mini skirt: All pics)

Talking about Janhvi's athleisure fit, the actor wore a tank top and flared pants set in pastel mauve hues. While the top comes in a darker colour, the pants are in a lighter mauve shade. Her outfit is a perfect look for days when you feel lazy to dress up and still want to make a sartorial statement. Don't forget to steal a few pointers from Janhvi's style book.

The tank top has a plunging U neckline and a bodycon fit accentuating Janhvi's enviable frame. The star tucked it inside her pants, featuring a high rise waistline, fitted silhouette and flared hem. A grey sweatshirt, a printed pink-coloured baseball cap, and hiking boots rounded off the outfit.

In the end, Janhvi chose to leave her voluminous wavy mane open in a centre parting, and for the glam picks, she opted for mauve lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks.

After Janhvi shared the photos, her post garnered more than 1 million likes and several comments. A netizen wrote under her post, "Beautiful as always." Another fan commented, "Your smile is so precious."

What do you think?