Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Kajol, Rakul Preet and other celebs attend Manish Malhotra's show. Here's who wore what

On Thursday night, Manish Malhotra, the favourite fashion designer of B-town celebrities known for his cutting-edge designs, staged an exquisite bridal couture show in Mumbai. Bollywood A-listers Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, and others graced the occasion with their presence. While some guests arrived in exquisite dresses, others came dressed up in 6 yards gracing the event. If you are looking for some fashion inspo then these stunning B-town divas are here to provide styling notes with their glamorous appearances that will leave fashion enthusiasts wanting more. Read on to discover who wore what and get inspired by these fashion icons. (Also read: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Ranveer Singh in a stunning lehenga as the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's show: Watch ) Rakul Preet, Khushi Kapoor, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi arrived for Manish Malhotra's show in their stylish looks. (VarinderChawla )

Who wore what at Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is known for her incredible fashion sense and experimental style. She can make any outfit look glamorous and her shimmering sari look for the event was nothing short of dazzling. The actress wore a glittering black saree that was embellished with sequins all over. She wore it with a mesmerising blouse that had a deep V-neckline, and she expertly draped the saree around her, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. Her appearance had more oomph thanks to the split in the saree. With minimal make-up, open curls in the middle part and a tiny statement handbag, Nora turned heads.

Kajol

Kajol arrived for the show looking like a desi Barbie in a shimmery Manish Malhotra saree. With stunning hues of pink and sequin work adorned all over her saree, Kajol looked truly mesmerising. She paired her gorgeous saree with a sleeveless blouse striking the perfect balance. With the saree draped beautifully around her, she exuded glamour and grace. Her make-up look featured a dewy base, mascara coated lashes, rosy cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. Kajol completed her glam look with her long locks left open in the middle and a pair of statement earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Talking about style and fashion and not mentioning the gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor is not possible. The diva arrived in a dazzling outfit that featured a bralette top and a matching bodycon skirt that hugged her body perfectly and accentuated her curves. Her ensemble included a thin striped blouse with a plunging neckline adorned with multi-coloured sequin work in tones of orange, yellow and blue. With glam make-up and her long locks left open at the centre, she looked like a dazzling mermaid.

Khushi Kapoor with Orry

Khushi Kapoor is just as lovely when it comes to style and elegance as her older sister. She graced the occasion wearing a shimmering black dress with a small neck, long sleeves, sheer fabric, and lots of glitz and sequin work all around her outfit. Her makeup was flawless, and she looked mesmerising with her hair tied in a low ponytail in the centre partition. She was accompanied by her best friend, Orry, who was dressed up in a black T-shirt, leather black trousers and a pair of statement shoes.

Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran

The gorgeous beauties of Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran arrived together and added glitz and glamour to the event. Rakul was dressed in a cream-coloured blouse adorned with floral embroidery and sequins, paired with a flared skirt with white and black check pattern all over. With a matching duppata, open tresses and glam make up, she looked like a true diva. Shriya, on the other hand, was in a full-sleeved, thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline and a multi-coloured check pattern all over.

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor arrived at the event with his sister Anshula Kapoor. For his dapoer look, Arjun wore a black kurta with a white embroidery on one shoulder. Paired with a simple white pant, he looked super stylish. Anshula, on the other hand, wore a stunning chiffon saree in shades of blue, green, black and white. Paired with a black netted bralette-style blouse, she oozed glamour.