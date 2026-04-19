Janhvi Kapoor rocks cool preppy girl looks in cosy sweaters and micro skirts on her Switzerland trip: See pics

Janhvi Kapoor dropped pictures from her Switzerland vacation in a 20-picture photo dump, treating fans to glimpses of her trip highlights. She captioned her post, “Something about the Swisssss sun," hinting at the glow of her sun-kissed pictures. Whether it is posing against a stunning, crystal-clear lake or a breathtaking valley, the carousel captures the grace of Switzerland. The photo dump also gave fans a close look at her outfits. Let's decode each of them.ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in short hair with sizzling waves and a glittering strapless gown at Geneva event: Pics

Janhvi Kapoor rocks a preppy look on her Swiss vacation. (Picture credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

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Outfit breakdown

Janhvi Kapoor's first outfit featured a navy blue sweater from Miu Miu, layered over a blue gingham shirt that she left untucked for a casual effect. A navy pleated mini skirt completed the look.

For footwear, she paired white socks with black Mary Janes, ticking all the boxes of a classic preppy outfit. The look also tapped into a quiet luxury/ old money vibe with thoughtful styling choices such as the untucked shirt and the layering of a cashmere wool sweater over a gingham shirt and pleated skirt. She left her hair open and skipped accessories, letting the outfit do all the talking. With the loose silhouette (the untucked shirt and oversized sweater), the ensemble is perfect for daytime city exploration.

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{{^usCountry}} The next outfit featured in her carousel is ideal for hiking. Janhvi Kapoor wore purple leggings paired with a cropped black puffer jacket and a full-sleeved black compression top underneath. The combination is very practical, as it allows ease of mobility while also protecting against the cold, making it a functional and stylish outdoor look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next outfit featured in her carousel is ideal for hiking. Janhvi Kapoor wore purple leggings paired with a cropped black puffer jacket and a full-sleeved black compression top underneath. The combination is very practical, as it allows ease of mobility while also protecting against the cold, making it a functional and stylish outdoor look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The third look was another preppy one, but with hints of soft academia because of the warmer colour palette. Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles in her hotel corridor, wearing an ensemble in a warmer colour palette. She paired a cosy yellow turtleneck sweater with a beige pleated micro mini skirt and calf-high black boots. While the previous Miu Miu preppy look leaned towards a cooler palette, this one embraces warmer tones, with Janhvi proving her versatility in styling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third look was another preppy one, but with hints of soft academia because of the warmer colour palette. Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles in her hotel corridor, wearing an ensemble in a warmer colour palette. She paired a cosy yellow turtleneck sweater with a beige pleated micro mini skirt and calf-high black boots. While the previous Miu Miu preppy look leaned towards a cooler palette, this one embraces warmer tones, with Janhvi proving her versatility in styling. {{/usCountry}}

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The rest of the photo dump features picturesque scenery from train windows to panoramic landscapes of valleys, lakes and mountains, once again, reminding us how beautiful Switzerland truly is.

More about Janhvi Kapoor's projects

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the romantic comedy Param Sundari with Sidharth Malhotra, the romantic drama Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, and the drama Homebound. Her upcoming project Peddi is set to release later this year, where Ram Charan is set to be her co-star.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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