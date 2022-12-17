Janhvi Kapoor's sultry leather dress, Ishaan Khatter and Ayushmann Khurrana's see-through vests set Internet on fire

Bollywood celebrities put their best fashion foot forward as they graced the red carpet at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022 and Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal's etc's obsession with black left us hooked. The stars redefined black as a favourite for fashion ensembles and Janhvi's sultry leather black dress, Ishaan and Ayushmann's see-through vests are sizzling proofs to back our claim.

The Internet has been on fire ever since, courtesy the viral pictures flooding in and fans and fashion enthusiasts could not keep calm. In a set of pictures, Janhvi was seen slaying a body-hugging black leather dress that flaunted her curves and oozed oomph. Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, she accessorised it with a pair of silver earrings and opted for a smokey eyes look that left us smitten.

Ishaan layered a mesh vest with a bling jacket and silver baggy trousers that left fans drooling while Ayushmann too cut a sexy silhouette in a see-through vest that flaunted his ripped six-pack abs and was layered with a bling coat. He paired it with black trousers and accessorised his look with a wristwatch.

Vicky was seen nailing an all black look with a black tucked-in shirt layered with a black jacket and paired with black trousers along with a pair of black formal shoes. He accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses. Here are other celebrities who left us swooning: