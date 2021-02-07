Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot

Jahnvi Kapoor recently posted a series of stunning photos of herself in a metallic silver gown, sporting silver eye shadow and a nude lip colour to complete her look, her dark long hair flowing down her shoulders. The silver metallic gown with a thigh high slit is by Maison Met the label by designer Mety Choa. The Dhadak actor posted the sultry shots of herself in the couture piece to her Instagram with the caption, "Is it weird that we did this for fun on an off day." The look was styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who along with designer Manish Malhotra, Arpita Mehta, among others showered praises for Janhvi in the comments section. Janhvi had earlier shared images from the same photoshoot in the outfit showing how it becomes impossible to fit into a well fitted outfit after eating a heavy meal, and we couldn't help but relate. The Gunjan Saxena actor posted pictures in a stunning red gown looking glamourous as she got her hair touched up while enjoying a big plate of pasta. The next image had her struggling to get into the silver gown and he held back a laugh. She captioned the image, "Before and after." To which Mohit Rai responded, "Cannot deal."

On the work front, Janhvi returned to Mumbai on Saturday after the Patiala leg of her film Good Luck Jerry was stopped because of protesting farmers. The film is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The actor was last seen in a guest appearance on the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Her last major release is Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani, and also Roohi Afzana and Bombay Girl.