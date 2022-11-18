Janhvi Kapoor shows nerdy glasses are best accessory as she rocks comfy monotone look for heading to Dubai for Filmfare

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is a Gen-Z style icon. Whether Janhvi is walking the red carpet at an award show or heading to the gym to ring in a fulfilling workout, the Mili actor always looks impeccable. Her closet has a silhouette for every occasion, and the off-duty collection always manages to steal the show. Case in point: Janhvi Kapoor's stylish and comfy monochrome airport look for heading off to Dubai to attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. Many stars, including Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Tejasswi Prakash, Bhumi Pednekar and more celebrities are attending the red-carpet event.

Janhvi Kapoor teams monochrome airport look with nerdy glasses

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor showed that keeping your style statement stylish and comfy at the airport is the best fashion hack. The paparazzi clicked Janhvi at the Mumbai airport as she headed off to Dubai to make an appearance at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night. They posted videos of the actor on social media, which showed Janhvi dressed in an all-brown pullover and lounge pants set. She teamed the ensemble with nerdy glasses and a few other minimal accessories. Keep scrolling to check out Janhvi's pictures and videos from the airport. (Also Read | Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor keep their gym fashion trendy in tank tops and shorts: See pics and videos)

Janhvi Kapoor chose a brown pullover featuring a high-rise neckline, full-length sleeves, cinched cuffs, drop shoulder, ribbed detail, and a loose fitting. She teamed the blouse with matching lounge pants that had a ribbon tie waistline, wide-leg silhouette, and ankle-length hem. Her outfit can be a perfect pick for your winter airport look. So, don't forget to steal a few tips.

Janhvi Kapoor clicked at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi matched the all-brown outfit with white and brown-coloured chunky lace-up sneakers, a black and white printed Goyard tote bag, gold hoop earrings, and statement rings. Lastly, gold and black-rimmed nerdy glasses gave a finishing touch to the airport attire.

In the end, Janhvi chose centre-parted open tresses, berry-toned lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili with Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. She will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal and with Rajkummar Rao in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.