Janhvi Kapoor shows she is the IT Girl who can slay casual and glam styling; stuns in bodycon dress, ribbed airport look

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Janhvi has left no stone unturned to serve back-to-back head-turning fashionable avatars during the promotions. Her latest look features a colourful sequinned bodycon midi dress. Janhvi later slipped into a lavender-coloured ribbed co-ord ensemble to arrive at the Mumbai airport with Varun. The star proved she is the It Girl that can slay both - glamorous and casual - style statements. Scroll through to see her snippets.

Janhvi Kapoor in a sequinned bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in two gorgeous looks for Bawaal promotions and returning to Mumbai with Varun Dhawan. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan kickstarted Bawaal promotions in Dubai. Janhvi did several outfit changes during the promotional activities, and one of the looks featured her in a sequinned floral bodycon midi dress. She shared pictures of her glamorous look on Instagram and garnered several compliments from her fans. Her best friend Orhan Awatramani commented, "Pretty gurrl in her pretty wurllldddd." Check out the pictures below.

Janhvi's black midi dress features noodle straps, a plunging square neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her curves, and shimmering sequin embellishments in black, pink, yellow, orange and green hues. She accessorised the dress with high heels and statement rings. Lastly, centre-parted open wavy locks, mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, and dewy blushed skin completed the glam picks.

Janhvi Kapoor's airport look

Janhvi Kapoor returned to Mumbai from Dubai with Varun Dhawan. The paparazzi clicked the co-stars' pictures and shared the snippets on social media. While Varun chose a comfy all-black tracksuit set for his arrival in the bay, Janhvi slayed airport fashion in a lavender-coloured co-ord ribbed tank top and pants. While the blouse has cropped hem, fitted silhouette, and a plunging neckline, the pants come with a high-rise waist and flared hem.

Janhvi styled the ensemble with an orange box-shaped shoulder bag, beige loafers, and rings. In the end, centre-parted open wavy locks, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and feathered brows rounded off the glam picks with the airport look.