Janhvi Kapoor steals the spotlight at MAMI Film Festival red carpet in sensational plunge-neck corset gown: Watch

Janhvi Kapoor attended the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 in Mumbai. The star walked the red carpet at the event with many other celebrities, including former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Surveen Chawla, Sayani Gupta, Tina Datta, Jiya Shankar and Shalin Bhanot. The Bawaal actor stole the show with her striking nude-coloured corset gown. Scroll through to check out Janhvi's pictures and videos from the event, and read our download on her ensemble below.

What Janhvi Kapoor wore to the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Janhvi Kapoor attends the MAMI Film Festival 2023 in a sensational plunge-neck corset gown. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Last night, the paparazzi clicked Janhvi Kapoor at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. They shared pictures and videos of the actor at the festival on the internet. The snippets featured Janhvi walking the red carpet, posing for the photographers, and greeting the media. She wore a nude-coloured embellished gown for the occasion. Fans loved her look and filled the comments section with praise. While a few netizens called her look 'gorgeous', others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Coming to the design elements of Janhvi Kapoor's gown, the ensemble features a corseted bodice, an off-the-shoulder neckline with a plunging decolletage-revealing design, structured boning hugging her enviable frame, barely-there sleeves, a layered tulle skirt, gathered detail on the front, floor-grazing hem, and a long train at the back.

Janhvi Kapoor attends the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi paired the figure-hugging gown with minimal accessories, including bejewelled rings, studded earrings, and strappy high heels. Lastly, she chose glossy caramel-coloured lip shade, rouge tint on the cheekbones, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, beaming highlighter, and bronzer for the glam picks. Centre-parted messy bun with a few loose strands sculpting her face rounded it all off.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is working on her upcoming pan-India film Devara with Jr NTR. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the project also features Saif Ali Khan.

