Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper for Amit Aggarwal at FDCI Lakme Fashion Week in a bustier and skirt. All pics, videos

Day 3 of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2023 saw Janhvi Kapoor turn showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal. Janhvi walked the ramp along with the models to showcase the designer's latest Pret collection called Core. The star wore a structured bustier in rhinestone tubing with a ruched skirt from his new collection and garnered compliments from netizens. Scroll through to check out pictures and videos from the fashion event.

Janhvi Kapoor walks for Amit Aggarwal at Lakme Fashion Week

Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week for designer Amit Aggarwal.(Instagram)

The Instagram pages of the Fashion Design Council of India and Lakme Fashion Week shared pictures and videos of Janhvi Kapoor strutting the ramp for Amit Aggarwal on Day 3 of the fashion event. The snippets show Janhvi closing Amit Aggarwal's show in one of his creations from the designer's latest collection - a bustier blouse and a skirt set. The all-black ensemble hugged Janhvi's frame and accentuated her curves, and the complementing glam stole the show. Read our download on her look below.

Janhvi's strapless bustier top features rhinestone embellishments, a plunging V neckline, a black-silver wraparound detail, cut-outs on the back, an asymmetric hem, a fitted bust, and a midriff-baring cropped hem-length. She wore it with a skirt featuring a dipped waistline, rhinestone embellishments, a gathered design on the front, and a body-sculpting silhouette.

Janhvi styled her showstopper-look with centre-parted open wavy locks, metallic chrome nails, high heels, smoky eye shadow, bold winged kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, mauve lip shade, beaming highlighter, and rouged-adorned cheekbones.

Fans loved Janhvi Kapoor's ramp moment

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's fans flooded the social media with compliments on her rampwalk. One wrote, "Damn she looks powerful." Another commented, "Electrifying [fire emojis]." A fan remarked, "You are ridiculously talented Janhvi." "What a Goddess she is," another wrote. A few others complimented the star by posting fire emoticons.

What do you think of Janhvi Kapoor's showstopper look for Amit Aggarwal?

