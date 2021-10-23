Janhvi Kapoor will sort out your Diwali 2021 wardrobe in these two glam looks

Bollywood actor Janvhi Kapoor's Instagram account is a window to her daily life, from her scenic vacation in hilly locations to her photoshoots in gorgeous ensembles. The actor took to Instagram recently to share pictures and videos of herself having fun on sets. However, it is her outfits in the videos that caught our attention. And are giving us Diwali 2021 fashion goals.

Janhvi shared some fun BTS (behind the scenes) videos and photos from her shoot with fans on Friday. The actor was seen having full-on fun in the videos. "I'm easier to work with than it seems I promise," she captioned the post.

The first video in the post shows Janhvi dressed in a silver embellished lehenga set. The second video is of her wearing a yellow bralette with bottoms and a cape. In both the videos, the star breaks into a funny dance performance while getting her pictures clicked. Take a look at Janhvi's post:

Janhvi's looks in both traditional attires are perfect for attending a Diwali bash with your family or a cosy night-in with friends. The first look - a silver lehenga set - sported by the actor features a sequinned bralette-styled blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, overlapping hem, and backless detail.

Janhvi wore the blouse with a heavily embroidered lehenga adorned with sequin patterns and mirror work. A matching dupatta decorated with sequinned work and pretty drop earrings completed the star's look.

Janhvi's beauty picks with the ensemble feature centre-parted wavy locks, nude pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, nude eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

For the second look, Janhvi chose a bright yellow sharara set featuring a strappy sweetheart neckline bralette with intricate floral embroidery, gota work, and sequins. She teamed it with matching pants and a sheer embroidered sleeveless cape decorated with matching floral work.

With hair tied in a middle-parted bun, smoky eye shadow, kohl-adorned eyes, mascara-laden lashes, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin, Janhvi completed her make-up look. Lastly, she chose jhumkis to accessorise the outfit.

Which look do you like the most?

