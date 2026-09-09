Jawan actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya’s wedding sangeet was quirky costume party; see her Princess Jasmine look

Actor and singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, known for her role in Jawan, and music producer Raag Sethi brought their shared love for music, cinema and pop culture into their wedding celebrations, turning their sangeet into a lively, unconventional costume party.

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Instead of sticking to the usual sangeet format of choreographed family performances and traditional wedding outfits, the couple’s celebration felt more like an intimate live gig, with musicians performing, friends taking over the stage and guests joining in. (Also read: Bride wears thousands of ‘mogra flowers’ with her Gaurav Gupta gown, honours her grandmother at Indian-Korean wedding )

The most eye-catching element, however, was the playful costume theme. Guests arrived dressed as familiar pop-culture characters, with looks inspired by characters such as Jasmine, Timon and Pumbaa, Wolverine and Mario. The result was a wedding party that blended cosplay and Indian festive fashion.

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Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and Raag Sethi turned their sangeet into a pop-culture celebration, with playful costumes and live music.

Sanjeeta Bhattacharya channels Princess Jasmine

{{^usCountry}} For her own costume, Sanjeeta stepped into the world of Disney as Princess Jasmine. She wore a vibrant peacock-teal two-piece ensemble featuring elaborate silver and gold embroidery, intricate threadwork and fringe detailing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For her own costume, Sanjeeta stepped into the world of Disney as Princess Jasmine. She wore a vibrant peacock-teal two-piece ensemble featuring elaborate silver and gold embroidery, intricate threadwork and fringe detailing. {{/usCountry}}

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The look included a cropped sweetheart-neck top with off-shoulder straps, paired with fitted harem-style trousers and a sheer, split-skirt overlay. She completed the outfit with a statement silver-and-green choker, matching drop earrings and a delicate maang tikka.

Sanjeeta channelled Princess Jasmine, while Raag dressed as Flynn Rider.

Her hair was styled in a long, thick side braid, finished with a subtle headpiece that echoed Jasmine’s signature crown, bringing the character-inspired look together while retaining a distinctly Indian festive touch.

Groom in Flynn Rider-inspired outfit

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Raag Sethi, meanwhile, took inspiration from Tangled’s Flynn Rider. His costume featured a crisp white high-collared shirt layered under a structured blue vest, complete with gold-buckled leather straps across the chest and classic tan trousers.

He accessorised the look with a brown leather crossbody bag and a wide waist belt inspired by Flynn’s signature satchel. Round eyeglasses completed his playful take on the animated character.

Couples are reshaping wedding customs to reflect their personalities, as seen in Sanjeeta Bhattacharya's and Raag Sethi's pop culture-inspired celebration.

How pop culture is changing modern weddings

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Celebrations like these reflect a larger shift in modern wedding trends, where couples are increasingly moving away from rigid traditions and choosing to make their big day more personal and unconventional. From themed dress codes and intimate destination ceremonies to live music gigs, curated experiences, intimate guest lists and personalised rituals, weddings are becoming an extension of the couple’s personalities and interests.

The focus is no longer only on following age-old customs but on creating memorable experiences that feel authentic to the people getting married. As couples continue to experiment, unusual themes, creative performances and pop-culture-inspired celebrations could well become a bigger part of the modern wedding landscape.