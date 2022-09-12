Jennifer Lawrence in see-through black gown takes over Toronto International Film Festival with her jaw-dropping beauty

The ongoing Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 has been a star-studded affair with the biggest names in the entertainment industry walking the red carpet at the prestigious event. Actor Jennifer Lawrence also attended the 47th edition of the festival, where her new movie Causeway premiered. The film, which is getting a November 4 release in theatres, is the first from theatre director Lila Neugebauer. It is a drama about a woman recovering from a traumatic brain injury while deployed in Afghanistan. Jennifer arrived at the premiere of her film dressed in a jaw-dropping look - a black see-through gown - that managed to turn heads at the festival.

Jennifer Lawrence steals the show at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022

On the weekend, Jennifer Lawrence attended the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022. The star slipped into a majestic see-through creation from the luxury house of Dior, styled with emerald-diamond jewels and minimal makeup. Celebrity stylist Kate Young and numerous fan pages of Jennifer dropped pictures of the Causeway actor on social media. Jennifer's fans heaped tons of praises on the star for her bold yet elegant look for the annual film festival. Keep scrolling to check out the posts. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor is obsessed with Jennifer Lawrence's new maternity look)

Jennifer's Dior ensemble is made from a see-through tulle fabric, lending a dreamy goddess vibe. It comes with an off-the-shoulder neckline displaying her décolletage, pleated design details all over the dress, sheer full-length balloon sleeves, a cinched waist highlighting her waist, a sheer skirt showing off her long legs, and a floor-grazing hem.

Jennifer styled the sheer black ensemble with standout jewellery pieces lending a pop of colour. She chose emerald earrings totalling more than 17 carats and a diamond-emerald ring. A pair of strappy black stilettos with killer high heels rounded off the accessories.

Lastly, minimal makeup became the highlight of Jennifer's TIFF 2022 look. She chose sleek black eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, mascara to define the lashes, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, and a hint of highlighter to bring some shine. An extreme side-parted open hairdo styled with curled ends completed the look.

What do you think of Jennifer Lawrence's all-black look for the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022?