Jennifer Lopez dazzles in Ralph Lauren high-leg slit dress, cowgirl hat at Met Gala 2021

The one-and-only IT couple of Hollywood Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck added some romance and glamour to fashion's biggest night out. The two stars made their Met Gala debut today and made the internet stop everything just to admire them. While the On The Floor singer walked the Met red carpet alone, Ben Affleck joined her inside later. The pictures show them sneaking a kiss with their masks still on, and it is the most romantic thing ever.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at Met Gala 2021. (Instagram)

Coming back to Jennifer Lopez's high-octane look for her arrival on the red carpet at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, she chose a Ralph Lauren gown featuring a risqué thigh-high slit. It was in line with the evening's theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. She accessorised with a faux fur wrap and a cowgirl hat. The singer even shared pictures of herself dressed in glamorous attire on her Instagram account.

Jennifer's rustic ensemble included a plunging neckline, feathered trim, thigh-high slit, and coordinating cowgirl hat. She paired the look with metallic silver strappy stilettos from her own DSW line. Arriving on the red carpet, she posed sans her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

Take a look at the photos:

The Ralph Lauren gown featured embellished details, a floor-sweeping train, and a broad leather belt on the waist. Jennifer wore the faux fur wrap strategically on the shoulders and added a cowgirl hat too, giving her rustic look a finishing touch.

The accessories - a choker necklace matching her belt, a silver antique necklace, and silver dangling earrings - were just the icing on the fashionable cake. Jennifer chose nude pink lips, a glowing face and a sharp contoured face to round up her glam.

Jennifer Lopez is in a relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The couple rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004. The two haven't talked much about their relationship after getting back together.

