Jennifer Lopez in skin-baring mini skirt and bralette makes jaws drop at 2021 MTV VMAs

After making her red carpet debut with beau Ben Affleck at the Venice International Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez came back to New York to make a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer made heads turn on the red carpet, and how!

Jennifer went all out with her glamorous look for the star-studded night that saw the biggest names in the music industry grace the red carpet.

Jennifer arrived on stage at the MTV VMAs to hand out the award for Song of the Year to Olivia Rodrigo for her hit number Driver's License. However, it was her outfit for the big night that stole the show. The 52-year-old singer chose a sizzling David Koma creation and looked absolutely flawless.

Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 VMAs.(AP)

JLo wore a super sexy, strappy, stringy, sparkly skirt and top set for the star-studded night. She even shared a video revealing her look on her official page with the caption, "Let's go #VMAs!" The singer also posted a picture of herself at the VMAs on her Instagram stories with the sticker, "Beauty has no expiration date." We agree.

JLo's look for the night featured a turtle neck bralette-style top featuring an inverted plunging neckline decorated with strappy ties and full sleeves. She paired the bold and sexy blouse with a shimmery skirt adorned with the cut-out straps and mirror work in the shape of leaves.

The On The Floor singer styled her ensemble by leaving her goddess-like locks open in a middle parting. She tousled and teased them out for extra volume. A nude glossy lip shade, glowing skin, bold eye make-up with voluminous mascara, blushed cheeks, on-fleek eyebrows and sharp contour rounded off her glam.

Jennifer Lopez is currently in a relationship with actor Ben Affleck. The couple rekindled their romance in May, 17 years after they broke up in 2004. The two haven't talked much about their relationship after getting back together.

