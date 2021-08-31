Jennifer Lopez in Dolce & Gabbana jewelled bra top, floral cape and gold crown is a queen

The Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy, created headlines after a hail storm started right in the middle of the event causing the guests to scream and run for shelter. Everything went so spectacularly wrong that it became a piece of trending news online. However, even a full-blown apocalyptic hail storm couldn't take the attention away from singer and actor Jennifer Lopez's magnificent look from the show.

Bringing her supreme royalty and glamour to Venice, Jennifer Lopez chose a regal floral-print ensemble from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda runway show. It featured an embellished bralette, a floral cape and matching high-waisted pants.

The On The Floor singer, who is currently back with her former fiance, actor Ben Affleck, posted several pictures and videos of her regal look on social media, leaving fans dizzy. Scroll ahead to see all her posts:

Looking like a queen, Jennifer chose a floor-length silk turquoise cape over a jewelled bra top and black trousers. The drape featured vintage gold floral buttons on the open front. Her bralette was replete with several gemstones and sequins. As for the pants, they featured a metallic floral print.

To accessorise her outfit, JLo went all-in with vintage gold pieces. She wore block heel sandals with floral embellishments, a top-handle bag, and a glittering crown decorated in floral-shaped jewels.

A pair of matching earrings adorned with rubies, a gold bracelet, and ruby-emerald embellished rings completed the look.

The singer attributed her glowing glam to her label JLo Beauty. She chose smoky eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, defined eyebrows, glittering highlighter, sharp contour, and blushed cheeks. Her hair was worn up in a messy braided bun.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been making headlines for her various appearances with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck. The singer recently also celebrated her birthday with a yacht party and even posted a photo dump featuring Ben Affleck on Instagram.

